Five things you can buy in Wairoa with a $10.3m Lotto win

Timoana Grant and Trina Grant did not have insurance on their Wairoa home, devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle. (Video first published February 20)

The small Hawke’s Bay town of Wairoa is still abuzz with hopes the winner from Saturday night’s Powerball First Division is a local from the flood-hit town.

The winning ticket, worth $10.3 million, was sold at New World Wairoa.

While the winner had not come forward by 9.30am Monday morning, Stuff decided to have a look at what $10.3m could buy in the town of around 4500 people.

Help around 50 homeowners repair their homes

Wairoa was devastated by Cyclone Gabrielle which left the town cut-off and flooded almost half the homes.

Wairoa mayor Craig Little said about 130 houses need repairs, half of which are not insured.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff Wairoa is still recovering from Cyclone Gabrielle but locals are welcoming and ready to help each other. (File photo)

“Lots of people here are day-to-day struggling to live, let alone being able to afford insurance: That’s a luxury that they couldn’t afford.”

The average cost of repair per house is $150,000 to $200,000, Little said, so $10m could go a long way to help the uninsured.

The 23-bedroom Clyde Hotel, with change

Supplied The Clyde Hotel has survived the Napier earthquake, Cyclone Bola and Cyclone Gabrielle.

Wairoa’s largest single hotel is up for sale and, while the owner would not divulge exactly how much it is on the market for, he said it is in the $1 million-plus range.

“Anybody with $10m could buy it and have a lot left over,” said the Clyde Hotel owner, who would not give his name due to being “a very private person”.

A Category 2 historic place, the hotel was designed by James Augustus Louis Hay, a prominent architect who went on to design many of Napier’s art deco commercial buildings.

Supplied The Clyde Hotel was built in 1913 and now is a Category 2 historic place.

It boasts 23 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, large bar and dining area, and top-floor manager’s apartment complete with five bedrooms, separate dining and two ensuite bathrooms.

With a long local history, the hotel has also stood the test of time, surviving the Napier earthquake, and being high and dry during Cyclone Bola and Cyclone Gabrielle, the owner said.

Thirteen new four-bedroom homes

Supplied This new four-bedroom house is being advertised for $764,000 on a 2000m2 section in Wairoa.

The average sale price for a home in Wairoa is $347,500 over the last 12 months, according to realestate.co.nz.

But more discerning buyers might want to get a brand-new home, rather than buying secondhand.

At $764,000 each, the Lotto winner could afford to buy 13 new Keith Hay house and land packages on Wairoa’s Scott St.

The advertised package is for a 2035m2 rural section, including house with four bedrooms, study, family bathroom, ensuite and 20m2 front deck.

Those who prefer coastal living could afford to buy 20 sections at nearby Whakamahia Beach.

An advertised section of 6.4ha boasts stunning sea views.

Contribute to Wairoa’s flood protection or damaged roads

Hawke's Bay Civil Defence The northern Hawke's Bay town of Wairoa was severely flooded in Cyclone Gabrielle it will cost $70m to $100m for river protection work.

While $10.3m is a lot of money in Wairoa, it unfortunately would not fix all of the damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Craig Little said river protection work is expected to cost $70m to $100m.

The cost to build the roads back better, so they are less prone to cyclone damage, will cost $200m, he said.

“While this $10m [win] is exciting for the town it would be nice if the government matched it,” Little said.

Wairoa’s priceless community spirit

Whether or not the Lotto winner spends their winnings in Wairoa, the winner will surely be able to glimpse the community spirit evident in the area.

New World Wairoa Lotto manager Michele Lynch said locals have already been talking about how they would use the money to help others if they were the winner.

Her own home is still being repaired, with flood damage to the laundry and mud covering the outside, but Lynch – like many locals – feels there are others in more need.

“I’m sure if that person [the Lotto winner] came from here they would help others.

“Wairoa is a small town and everyone knows everyone – I love living here,” she said.