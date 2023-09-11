Family full of gratitude as son with life-threatening illness awaits onerous surgery

Carson Harvey's life changed dramatically after he was diagnosed with arteriovenous malformation, a rare deep brain bleed.

The resilience and patience of a Manawatū teenager and his family is set to be tested as he prepares for lifesaving surgery abroad.

Carson Harvey, 17, was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation in July after the Palmerston North Boys High School student suffered deep brain bleed while at the gym.

He was left screaming in pain, unable to move.

On the back of a massive crowdfunding effort, Carson and his parents, Bruce and Darena Harvey, are flying to London on September 23, six days before the first of two scheduled procedures.

Bruce Harvey said Carson would be awake during the surgery, receiving local anaesthetic to allow a cradle to be bolted to his head before gamma knife surgery.

He wouldn’t be able to move once the cradle was bolted to his head, which would be difficult.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Carson preparing for his school ball in August, with a little help from his dad, Bruce Harvey.

There would be a three-month wait between the first and second surgeries, and it was unknown how long it would be before Carson was well enough to fly home following the second surgery.

While the family would have plenty of free time in London between surgeries , Harvey wasn’t sure Carson would be well enough to do any sightseeing.

With so many unknowns, Harvey said the experience had been frustrating.

“No-one's to blame. It's just the way things are – it just makes life very hard.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Carson Harvey, 16, departs for London this month for gamma knife radiosurgery following a deep brain bleed.

He thanked everyone who had donated to Carson’s Givealittle campaign, saying 1800 people had donated to the fund, which had raised more than $100,000 of Monday.

The target sum is $150,000, the estimated cost of the two surgeries.

“We just want to say thank-you everyone for the help. It's just been so much help.”

Carson’s first surgery on September 29 would be led by Dr Mary Murphy at the Queen Square Radiosurgery Centre in London.