One of the 'worst examples' of poor preparation - pair found frightened at the summit of snowy mountain

Two men were rescued near the summit of Mount Ngauruhoe not wearing proper climbing gear.

Two men dressed in jeans and street shoes had to be rescued from the summit of a snowy mountain near Taupō in what police say was one of the “worst examples” of poor preparation they’ve seen.

At around 4pm on Saturday, a climbing party summitted Mount Ngauruhoe in winter alpine conditions, police said. They were surprised to see two men sitting in the snow.

The pair were dressed in street shoes, jeans, cotton t-shirts and cotton hooded sweatshirts.

The police spokesperson said the men were frightened and unsure how to descend the mountain in the Tongariro National Park region with no alpine gear in rapidly increasing icy conditions.

“After feeding them, providing some warm clothing and some dialogue via Google Translate, the climbers called 111 and asked for police assistance to get the two men down.”

Midwest Helicopters were sent to the summit and managed to fly the men down safely.

Constable Mark Bolton from National Park Police, who coordinated the rescue, said it was one of the “worst examples” he’d seen in recent years of walkers with inadequate knowledge, equipment and skill climbing a mountain.

“They are incredibly fortunate that the well-prepared mountaineers were able to render assistance and put the call out for help because I doubt they would have survived the night otherwise.”

At least two other climbers had attempted to turn the two men around during their ascent of the mountain, concerned with their lack of clothing and equipment, Bolton noted.

“Police encourage anyone heading into the backcountry to check in with the local Department of Conservation visitor centres for up-to-date advice on weather, conditions, equipment and local knowledge of any intended routes.”