Auckland road reopened after bus crashes into Tesla and G-Wagon

A public bus appears to have hit two parked cars on Dominion Road.

A busy Auckland road has been reopened after a bus has collided with two luxury cars..

The crash happened on Dominion Rd, Mt Eden, near the Halston Rd intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

An AT Metro bus was parked on the road, next to a Tesla which was visibly damaged, and a G-Wagon behind it.

Shards of glass were scattered over the road.

A witness said the bus hit the cars which were parked on the side of the road.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff The crash happened on Dominion Rd in Mt Eden.

Kim Jang, who was having lunch nearby, said it seemed like the bus driver “lost control” of the bus and he heard a “loud bang” while in the restaurant.

Police said they were called to the scene shortly before 1pm and found a bus had crashed into two cars.

“The driver of the bus appears to have suffered a medical event and has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”

No one has been injured in the crash and cordons are in place.

Motorists have been told to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.