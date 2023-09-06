State Highway 1 at risk of slipping away near Taihape

Waka Kotahi regional manager for system design Sarah Downs explains the need for urgency to resolve a slip threatening SH1 at Utiku.

State Highway 1 through the central North Island is in danger of closure as extensive cracks open up at the site of a historic slow slip between Taihape and Mangaweka.

Waka Kotahi regional manager for system design Sarah Downs told Horizons regional transport committee the landslide was at Utiku, between Micklesons Rd and Utiku South Rd.

Recent rainfall had caused slipping to accelerate, and a 30kmh speed limit had been imposed through narrowed traffic lanes.

The site was a complex one, with the main trunk railway running below it also affected by movement, before a further steep drop down to the Hautapu River.

The site was being closely monitored and visually assessed while Waka Kotahi made plans for repairs and a permanent solution for the highway through the Rangitīkei district.

The situation was urgent, and teams would be working “at pace” to make it safe.

In the meantime, Waka Kotahi regional manager of maintenance and operations Jaclyn Hankin has said there could be stop/go traffic controls in place.

“The safety of everyone who uses this section of road remains our top priority.

“We also know how critical it is to ensure SH1 remains open and accessible, and have worked hard to identify the best way to keep the road open, safely.

“If at any point we have concerns about the safety of the road, we won’t hesitate to close it.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Marton community meeting to save Project Marton - Mayor Andy Watson addresses the meeting.

Rangitīkei mayor Andy Watson said the deterioration of the highway was “incredibly significant”.

“There is potentially a risk we could lose State Highway 1.”

The only alternative route would be State Highway 4 through Raetihi, which was “not in fantastic shape” either.

Downs agreed the alternative routes did not have sufficient resilience to carry the volume of traffic currently using SH1.

To make progress on plans and works at Utiku required Horizons to approve a variation to its Regional Land Transport Plan to include the project and investigations into a permanent solution.

That variation, still to be approved by Horizons full council, would enable Waka Kotahi to seek $900,000 from the state highway road improvements fund.