Six people, including child, injured in early morning fire in Invercargill

A house fire on Dee St, filled Invercargill with smoke and spread a smell of burnt wood across town.

Tall flames lit up the Invercargill night early Wednesday as a historic building was ablaze in town, leaving several people injured.

Six people were treated by ambulance staff, one of them in a serious condition, as a result of the fire at the Pall Mall Arcade building in Dee St, Invercargill.

It’s understood one of the injured is a 10-year-old boy.

Richard Stone, who lives next door, said the building was well alight in the middle of the night.

“I heard a very loud noise and it was actually the sound of wood burning that woke me up,” he said.

“All I saw was flames.”

Stuff Fire Investigator Murray Milne-Maresca speaks about the early morning fire in Invercargill.

Stone said that at 7am he could still hear the building cracking and the smell of burnt wood was intense.

“There is still a lot of smoke,” he said.

Living in a similar building across the street, Stone said he was scared the same could happen to his home too, as they were both old buildings made of wood.

Richard Stone/Supplied Fire in the Pall Mall Arcade building in Dee St, Invercargill.

“They are old buildings and they don’t have the fire security standards of modern buildings,” he said.

He said he had heard people lived there and he was concerned about them.

Katherine Matthews/Stuff Firefighters were still on the scene later on Wednesday morning.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Ryan Dawson said at 1am they received multiple calls in quick succession for a building fire in a multi-storey building.

“We initially responded with two fire trucks from Invercargill fire station, but quickly increased the response to involve seven fire trucks,” he said.

The building was well involved when firefighters arrived but the fire was contained to two buildings, Dawson said.

“Everybody is now out of the buildings,” he said.

Christopher Rodmell passes the building several times a week and was shocked to see the damage.

He said he felt like it’s just always been there.

“It’s a bit of a bummer to see it like that. Pretty sad. But I’m sure it can be fixed up.”

Fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca, speaking shortly before 9am, said firefighters were still working in the roof space to put the fire out.

Richard Stone/Supplied A fire inside the Pall Mall Arcade building in Dee St, Invercargill.

“It’s not completely out at this stage. We can’t start our investigation until it’s safe to do so.”

It was too early to say what caused the fire, he said.

FENZ Southland district commander Julian Tohiariki said the blaze was the largest structure fire in the central business district for several years.

“Firefighters had done an excellent job to make sure everyone was out of the building. They worked hard to contain the fire to two main buildings in difficult structural firefighting conditions.”

Crews were still working at the scene in the afternoon and another ladder truck is on its way to Invercargill from Dunedin to help access parts of the adjoining roof.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark said it was sad to see a historic building burning in the city, and he hoped the injured people would be alright.

Supplied Six people were treated by ambulance staff, after a fire in central Invercargill early Wednesday

A police spokesperson said the fire was in Dee St, and that one of the six people treated by ambulance staff was in a serious condition.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with an ambulance and rapid response vehicle.

“Our ambulance officers treated and transported one patient, in a serious condition, to Southland Hospital.

“A number of other patients were assessed at the scene, but they did not require transportation,” they said.

A PowerNet spokesperson said the fire caused no damage to the Electricity Invercargill network.

"The fire happened in a commercial area, there were no houses affected, and just 6 active Installation Control Points (ICPs)," they said.

They said two PowerNet faults staff were in attendance and the ICPs were now working.

In a Facebook post, Waka Kotahi said State Highway was closed to northbound traffic between Victoria Ave and Tay St.

The road was open to southbound traffic with a 30kmh temporary speed restriction, it says.

Snap Fitness Invercargill, a gym and supplements store next door, announced on the social media that it would temporarily remain closed for the day.