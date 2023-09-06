Six people injured in early morning fire in Invercargill

A house fire on Dee St, filled Invercargill with smoke and spread a smell of burnt wood across town.

Tall flames lit up the Invercargill night early Wednesday as a historic building was ablaze in town, leaving people injured.

Six people were treated by ambulance staff, one of them in a serious condition, as a result of the fire at the Pall Mall Arcade building in Dee St, Invercargill.

Richard Stone, who lives next door, said the building was well alight in the middle of the night.

“I heard a very loud noise and it was actually the sound of wood burning that woke me up,” he said.

“All I saw was flames.”

Stuff Fire Investigator Murray Milne-Maresca speaks about the early morning fire in Invercargill.

Stone said that at 7am he could still hear the building cracking and the smell of burnt wood was intense.

“There is still a lot of smoke,” he said.

Living in a similar building across the street, Stone said he was scared the same could happen to his home too, as they were both old buildings made of wood.

Richard Stone/Supplied Fire in the Pall Mall Arcade building in Dee St, Invercargill.

“They are old buildings and they don’t have the fire security standards of modern buildings,” he said.

He said he had heard people lived there and he was concerned about them.

A fire engine could be seen on the scene at 7am, Stone said, and many more were present overnight to try put the fire out.

Katherine Matthews/Stuff Firefighters were still on the scene later on Wednesday morning.

Do you know more? Emails us newstips@stuff.co.nz

Christopher Rodmell passes the building several times a week and was shocked to see the damage.

He said he felt like it’s just always been there.

“It’s a bit of a bummer to see it like that. Pretty sad. But I’m sure it can be fixed up.”

Fire investigator Murray Milne-Maresca, speaking shortly before 9am, said firefighters were still working in the roof space to put the fire out.

“It’s not completely out at this stage. We can’t start our investigation until it’s safe to do so.”

It was too early to say what caused the fire, he said.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark said it was sad to see a historic building burning in the city, and he hoped the injured people would be alright.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Ryan Dawson said at 1am they received multiple calls in quick succession for a building fire in a multi-storey building.

“We initially responded with two fire trucks from Invercargill fire station, but quickly increased the response to involve seven fire trucks,” he said.

The building was well involved when firefighters arrived but the fire was contained to two buildings, Dawson said.

Richard Stone/Supplied A fire inside the Pall Mall Arcade building in Dee St, Invercargill.

“Everybody is now out of the buildings,” he said.

He said six people were in the care of Hato Hone St John.

“A fire investigator will be returning to the scene later this morning,” he said.

Supplied Six people were treated by ambulance staff, after a fire in central Invercargill early Wednesday

Police said the fire was in Dee St, and that one of the six people treated by ambulance staff was in a serious condition.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded with one ambulance and one rapid response vehicle.

“Our ambulance officers treated and transported one patient, in a serious condition, to Southland Hospital.

“A number of other patients were assessed at the scene, but they did not require transportation,” they said.

In a Facebook post, Waka Kotahi said State Highway was closed to northbound traffic between Victoria Ave and Tay St.

The road was open to southbound traffic with a 30kmh temporary speed restriction, it said.

Snap Fitness Invercargill, a gym and supplements store next door, announced on the social media that it would temporarily remain closed for the day.