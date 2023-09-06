Early morning house fire in west Auckland being treated as suspicious

Police are Fire and Emergency NZ are investigating a suspicious fire at house in Massey, Auckland.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ are investigating a suspicious fire at house in Massey, west Auckland.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire at 1am on Wednesday.

The fire, on Cedar Heights Ave, caused significant damage to the property, Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Nimmo of Waitematā CIB said.

“We can confirm the circumstances of the fire are being treated as suspicious and an investigation is underway.

“A forensic examination is due to be carried out,” Nimmo said.

FENZ said the fire had been deemed suspicious, and about 7am a fire investigator was still at the scene.

A search was carried out of the property, and no one was found in the property.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 230906/7256.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.