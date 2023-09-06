Kiwi psychics accuse each other of mean-spirited tactics in venue stoush

There’s trouble in the tea leaves as two of New Zealand’s most prominent psychics have made accusations of foul play.

Self-described spiritual mediums Kelvin Cruickshank and Sue Nicholson, who both starred in TVNZ’s Sensing Murder, are in dispute over contractual agreements with venues they both host shows at.

Cruickshank took to social media, telling fans that he was “livid” that he would have to cancel his South Island shows after another medium had put a “caveat” on various venues for six weeks.

“We try our best to accommodate everyone and spread kindness wherever we go. Unfortunately not everyone works this way,” he wrote.

Cruickshank was to perform in Blenheim, Nelson, Motueka, Westport, Greymouth and Hokitika as part of his Kelvin Cruickshank Live tour, while Nicholson is also on tour with her “hello from the other side” show.

A statement purportedly from Nicholson’s managers was posted to her official social media page, aiming to “clear the air” following the accusation.

Tracey Edwardes Psychic Sue Nicholson said that it was venues who restricted bookings to one spiritual medium per six weeks.

“Sue does not want to get involved in this petty situation, but I will say that only ONE town was affected with this agreement the venues have in place, this town being Greymouth.”

The post said that there was no reason for Cruickshank to cancel his whole South Island tour as at least five of the planned venues weren’t affected.

A staff member of the Greymouth Regent Theatre told Stuff that she was keeping out of the dispute between the clairvoyant couple.

“I’m actually not going to comment. I stay out of these fights, we are a neutral territory.”

Asked if it was normal for mediums to restrict each other from performing within six weeks of a show, the manager said “every promoter has a different agreement”.

Cruickshank maintains that it’s not the first time that such restrictions have been placed on him. He said he was “getting back to nature” while he processed the disappointment of having to cancel his tour.

Stuff/Chris Gorman Kelvin Cruickshank said he had had to cancel his South Island tour because a rival psychic had an agreement with venues not to allow him to perform for six weeks.

“I'm going to take the higher road, im bowing down, simply because what can you do. Everyone’s got a piece of pie, and im sure you’ll understand im doing the right thing.”

In a supplementary statement on social media, Nicholson wrote that it was the venues who enforced a six-week cool down period – “venues like to spread out shows due to conflict of interest,” she said.

Supporters of both psychics commented on social media that “karma would catch up” with either side.

“Believe what you want as I’m over the BS that’s been done to me for years, but I don’t go public with it,” Nicholson wrote in comments.

Another asked on Nicholson’s page how it was that neither medium had predicted the dispute.

“If you would like to know, I did see it coming. Have a nice day,” Nicholson responded.