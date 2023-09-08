Underprepared men rescued after 'taking selfies' on snowy Mount Ngauruhoe ignored fellow climbers' warnings

The video focuses on helping both domestic and international walkers.

Two men, dressed only in jeans and street shoes, had likely been on a snowy mountain near Taupō for six hours before being rescued from the summit.

At around 4pm on September 2, a climbing party summitted Mount Ngauruhoe in winter alpine conditions, police said. They were surprised to find two men sitting in the snow.

The pair were dressed in street shoes, jeans, cotton t-shirts and cotton hooded sweatshirts.

One of the men from the climbing party, Colin Arnott has described how they helped keep the two men warm by “bundling them up” in jackets and gloves until rescue arrived.

“We were hiking up and noticed and there were a lot of people we saw in standard climbing gear - but then we noticed two people up above us kind of huddled over.

Juanita Miln/Supplied One of the men was photographed climbing the snowy mountain in a cotton t-shirt.

“We spoke with some others on the way up and they told us there were two men heading up who had no kit or gloves on. We were kind of horrified to hear that because we’d been hesitant to summit - even with all our gear.”

Emma Gregg, an experienced climber, also saw the pair heading up the mountain as she descended.

“They were in cotton tees, jeans and sneakers – not even good sneakers, just floppy urban jobs. No crampons, no axe.

“They’d been told by several groups it was possibly not the adventure for them, but they chose to ignore this.

“The rant I embarked on left no room for misunderstanding of the very possible consequences they faced.”

NZ POLICE/Supplied Two men were rescued near the summit of Mount Ngauruhoe not wearing proper climbing gear.

Gregg said they ignored her too and carried on up the mountain.

“Thankfully there was another group heading up, so we warned them of the pair and asked if they could look out for them.”

Arnott said when his party reached the summit they saw the men taking selfies in the snow.

“There was a bit of a language barrier so we ended up using Google Translate to speak to them. They had nothing with them and after I spoke with my group we decided we needed to help.

The group called 111, as the sun was going down and soon, the snow would get icy.

“We stayed with them until the helicopter arrived, they'd probably been on the mountain about six hours by that point.

“We bundled them up and had to help them get to an area where the chopper could land.”

The two men didn’t seem to understand the danger they were in, Arnott said.

“They had been wholly keen to just try heading down the mountain alone, but it’s a lot harder going down than going up.”

Arnott said there was plenty of signage on the mountain and he believed their unpreparedness was due to being a tourist and lacking knowledge of the terrain.

“There’s a lot of risk mountaineering and you need to be careful – plan for the conditions and take the right gear.”

JOSEPH PEARSON/STUFF Views of Mt Ngauruhoe along the Tongariro Alpine Crossing.

Gregg said she was “annoyed” by the actions of the two men and they had been incredibly lucky another group was there.

“At what point do we cease to mollycoddle people who ignore multiple signs and advice from significantly more experienced groups?

“When will people learn to respect the land? I can only hope these guys learnt something.

“Mountains aren’t very forgiving, if you slip it can be a 600m slide down. You need to learn how to use the gear, go with experienced people or hire a guide.”

Before you head out, it’s best to review the guidelines in the New Zealand Land Safety Code:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.