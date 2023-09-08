Missing Marokopa man Tom Phillips: Could someone evade police by living in a cave?

The caves near Waitomo would likely have several streams that are fed from farm land above.

Tom Phillips has evaded police for a year and a half despite investigations of numerous sightings and the use of heat sensing helicopters in west Waikato, prompting the question – where could he be hiding?

At a press conference on Wednesday, Police were asked whether Phillips might have literally gone to ground by hiding in a cave in the Waitomo area.

Acting Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said they had investigated the possibility.

“There have been a number of search phases done, and in terms of caving as well, we’ve even consulted with experts around that But, as you’d appreciate, it’s a large area there.”

Police believe Phillips is being helped by members of the community, but Saunders said there was a “high level of concern” for his children.

“How are they being educated, what’s their health like, what are they being fed, what are they eating?”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police speak after an arrest warrant was issued for missing Marokopa dad Tom Phillips.

The geography of the area between Phillips’ hometown of Marokapa and towns such as Te Awamutu, where he has been seen, includes a 200 square kilometre limestone bed riddled with caves.

“To the casual observer it looks like rolling hill country, but there’s a whole subterranean world down there,” University of Waikato cave researcher Adam Hartland said.

However, anyone who attempted to live in a cave would be met with “inhospitable conditions”, he said.

Police Police investigating an aggravated robbery in Te Kuiti from May have now obtained a warrant to arrest for Tom Phillips.

“As researchers, we go in prepared with protective suits, gumboots, helmets, powerful lights, food and water. We also have a plan with someone who knows when we will come back.”

One of the more famous caverns, Gardener’s Gut, is 12 kilometres long. Much of the network would be filled with freshwater streams, but Hartland said he wouldn’t guarantee it was safe to drink.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times The road to Marokopa: “To the casual observer it looks like rolling hill country, but there’s a whole subterranean world down there,” University of Waikato cave researcher Adam Hartland says.

The temperature would consistently be at around 12 degrees, which would make keeping warm difficult.

The longest time Hartland had ever spent in a cave was about 20 hours, and that was physically demanding, he said.

Another experienced caver who asked not to be named said he thought the idea that Phillips was living in a cave with his children was “nonsense”.

“I don’t know where this guy is, but you don't have to be a visionary to realise a cave is not a comfortable place to live.”

However, it wouldn’t be the first time someone in New Zealand has lived in a cave. A man in Mt Maunganui spent the Covid-19 lockdown in a small cave in the side of the maunga.

Google Maps/Supplied There is an extensive cave network within a limestone bed in west Waikato. (File photo)

It had a stand-up paddle board laid across a table for privacy, creating a makeshift kitchen area complete with gas burners and pots.

A 57-year-old known as ‘Little John’ spent a decade living underneath a ledge in Dunedin. He drank water from a stream and had pet possum named Joanna.

In 1978, a Japanese tourist made a home out of a beachside cave on Stewart Island, reportedly doing odd jobs in exchange for food from local farmers.

In 1969, The Press reported that a group of young people from the Hamilton Tomo group set up a camp 18 metres below ground in Waitomo’s Gardner’s Gut cave.

They were attempting to stay down there for 14 days – the previous record was a little less than a week.