Former kiwi firefighter killed in a motorcycle crash in Australia was a 'really nice guy'

Firefighters in Te Puke are mourning the passing of Peter Diprose a former member of the brigade.

Firefighters in Te Puke are mourning the passing of Peter Diprose​ a former member of the brigade who died in a motorcycle accident on August 25 in Queensland, Australia.

​Te Puke Fire Brigade chief officer Dale Lindsay​ said Diprose was a “really nice guy,” passionate about helping people and giving back to the community.

Do you know more? Contact mildred.armah@stuff.co.nz

“He’s been in Australia for a long time, but I remember him as being a really nice guy who always wanted to give back to the community and try and help out.”

The devoted father of two came from a family of volunteer firefighters with his older brother Bruce, also joining the brigade, Lindsay said.

“It's been a bit hard for us. The Diprose family have a long association with the Brigade. His father Graeme served for over 30 years and his grandfather Harry was the fire chief and died in service.”

Lindsay said the brigade will be attending a service for Diprose at the Te Puke Fire Station at 11.30 for friends of his unable to attend the funeral held in Australia.