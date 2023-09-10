Man rescued after being trapped on cliff 20 metres down from walking track in Auckland's Piha

The Tasman Lookout Track was damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle in February. (File photo)

A man stuck on a cliff 20 metres below a walking track at Auckland’s Piha Beach has been rescued.

The man was able to call police just before 6.30pm on Sunday to tell them he was stuck at Piha’s Tasman Lookout Track.

A police spokesperson said the Eagle helicopter was at the scene and could see the man who was reported to be about 20 metres off the track with a 40 metre drop to the beach below.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said seven fire crews were called to the scene along with a specialist lines rescue team, who were trained for cliff rescues.

The spokesperson said firefighters worked alongside police and St Johns to rescue the man.