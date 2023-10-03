To the letter(box): The precise nature of modern covenants

Some developers put some very stringent covenants on new subdivision sections.

No dogs taller than 50cm, no garden ornaments, and only temporary campervans – there are some pretty particular rules for people living in subdivisions.

Known as covenants, they are becoming more and more popular in new developments, as a way to protect the area’s value and aesthetic.

While some residents love living under covenants, others think some of the rules go too far.

Almost all subdivisions now come with a list of residential or land rules, Property Brokers Palmerston North real estate agent Eileen Farquhar said.

Some banned certain types of structures, such as garden sheds visible from the road, while others required certain colours and materials, or types of landscaping, all to create a “more peaceful and cohesive community”, Farquhar said.

Supplied/Supplied Eileen Farquhar says covenants can be perceived as “more desirable” by some and “too restrictive” by others.

Stuff looked at covenants in subdivisions around the country and found similar rules, from Timaru and Queenstown, to Taranaki, Manawatū and the top of the south.

In the Nelson subdivision of Berryfields, nobody was allowed a resident animal unless it was one small dog, measuring under 50cm, or one cat. Any small dog on the section could not be an aggressive breed, or one which could pose a risk to neighbours.

Berryfields residents were also banned from having a garden shed visible from the street, or having garden ornaments on their front lawn. That meant no Christmas lights, nor blow-up reindeer.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Marlborough Express In Marlborough’s Rose Manor, covenants say 50% of any front-facing fence must be covered by plantings.

At Rose Manor in Marlborough, homeowners had to choose from a certain selection of materials for exterior cladding, and all building plans had to be approved by the developer.

Owners were banned from parking any type of caravan or trailer where it was visible from the street on a regular basis, or for longer than 10 hours.

And at least 50% of any front fencing had to be covered by plantings.

Rose Manor developer Greg Smith, from DeLuxe Property Group, told Stuff in August he understood the covenants were “restrictive” but said they were there to protect the homeowners’ long-term investments.

Taranaki subdivision Oceanside Waiwhakaiho also had a rule that said caravans, mobile homes, boats and trailers should be stored where they were not visible from the road.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Oceanside Waiwhakaiho residents need to make sure their garages are not visible from the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway, which includes Te Rewa Rewa bridge.

Oceanside Waiwhakaiho banned cats completely, and no garage entrance or parked cars could be visible to anyone along the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway.

In Palmerston North, the Centennial Park subdivision in Hokowhitu capped the number of dogs per property at two, but also stopped short of banning particular breeds.

Clotheslines were to be hidden not just from the street, but also any other neighbour, and letterboxes had to have their shape and design approved by the developer.

Farquhar said in her experience selling Centennial Park sections, most of the buyers found the covenants “positive”.

But it depended on the buyer, she said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The new Centennial Park subdivision, near Hokowhitu Lagoon in Palmerston North.

“Homes in covenant-protected subdivisions may be perceived as more desirable, which can potentially lead to better resale opportunities,” Farquhar said.

”On the other hand, some buyers can find land covenants too restrictive and that can conflict with their plans.”

In the Lake Tekapo/Takapō subdivision of Station Bay, a new build had to be lowered 1.5m into the ground after a height covenant was discovered.

In a twist of fate, the house then won a special award in the Mid and South Canterbury Master Builders house of the year competition.

Kawarau Heights in Queenstown described itself as a “higher quality, more liveable built environment that raises the standard of urban design”.

Its list of covenants said the goal was to maintain the high standards of the community with restrictions on animals, fences, and the type of material used when building a house.

Supplied A Lake Tekapo/Takapō house, lowered 1.5m into the ground when height covenant issues were discovered, has won a special award at the 2023 Mid and South Canterbury Registered Master Builders House of the Year competition.

Kay Saville-Smith, the co-leader of Building Better’s affordable housing for generations programme, said covenants had become very commonplace over the last few years.

Going back 20 or 30 years ago, “very, very few” subdivisions had covenants, she said. Now, they were increasingly being used by developers so they could ask for a higher price, she said.

Saville-Smith said covenants were a private mechanism that decided what residents could do with a property, and were in addition to any protection brought forward by the district plan.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff In the Berryfields subdivision of Richmond, residents aren’t allowed a dog taller than 50cm.

People didn’t have to buy land with covenants on them, but if they did, they should be prepared to take it seriously, she said.

“It actually really constrains what you can do, and to remove a covenant, you actually have to go to court.”

More often than not, buying a section with add-on covenants was a “lifestyle choice”, and the attraction for some people was the exclusivity.

Covenants became a problem when they were used by a lot of developers, which limited the choice people had when buying. They were one more thing that made “life difficult” for those trying to find and access modest homes at modest prices, she said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Kerry Neal says some of the covenants out there now are “onerous requirements” on owners. (File photo)

Former Nelson councillor Kerry Neal had been both a property developer and a homeowner with covenants.

Neal said in previous years, covenants were imposed to ensure nothing built would “adversely affect” the neighbours, at a time when local councils didn’t have a maximum height policy.

At the time, it worked “pretty well” and they were applied for only 25 years, after which the owners could do whatever they liked to the property.

Now, however, Neal said he found some covenants were “onerous requirements” on the owners.

He said he understood the need for some protection for the neighbouring property, but if they were too restrictive, he said people would buy somewhere else.

“That’s the thing about private developers doing that and putting their own covenants on, [they’re] taking the risk of having buyers that aren’t interested in going down that track.”

Whether people were lured by the idea of living in a pretty suburb or not, the consensus was that people should get to know the details of covenants before buying.