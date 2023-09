A two vehicle crash at the intersection of SH57 and Kara Rd in the Horowhenua District has closed the road on Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

One person has died and another was injured after a car hit a median road barrier near Hastings on Saturday night.

Police were called to the incident at Pakowhai on the intersection of Pakowhai Road and Brookfields Road around 7.30pm.

One person died at the scene and another – with moderate injuries – was taken to hospital.

The serious crash unit attended the scene.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.