'We want answers': Sister's desperate plea after brother's suspicious disappearance

Jacqui Armstrong and her brother Brett Orme at her wedding. Armstrong has appealed for help to find Orme.

The family of a Kiwi missing in suspicious circumstances in Australia have broken their silence, making a desperate plea for information about his whereabouts.

Brett Orme disappeared in Queensland about a month ago, and extensive searches have failed to locate him.

The 54-year-old father of one, who grew up in Central Otago, was last seen wearing a high-vis top leaving a home in the Brisbane suburb of Fitzgibbon in his white Nissan Navara ute on August 11, according to Australian police. It was also the last time the prolific social media user posted on Facebook.

Orme spoke with his son two days later on a cellphone saying they’d meet up soon, but no one has seen or heard from him since, leading the detective in charge of the case to say he was “perplexed” as to what had happened to him. Homicide detections have been involved in the investigation.

Orme’s sister Jacqui Armstrong, who also lives in Queensland, is urging anyone with information that might help find him, to contact police.

“We desperately want to know what has happened to Brett and just want answers as to where he is,” she said. “I ask everyone to keep sharing posts to keep Brett’s face fresh in everyone’s minds.”

Supplied Orme loved spending time with his family and his son.

Armstrong said her brother was “very family orientated” and “loved having time with us”.

“He loved his fishing with his son and loved the outdoors.”

On Friday, Sergeant Brett La Frantz, of Queensland police, said the ground search for Orme had been suspended, but the investigation “remains ongoing”.

Orme’s disappearance was still considered suspicious, he said.

Police have released what was believed to be the last CCTV footage of the ute Orme was driving when he disappeared. The footage shows Orme’s ute heading eastbound on Patricks Road in Arana Hills at 2.12pm on Sunday, August 13.

Last month, Detective Superintendent Andrew Massingham revealed Orme’s phone was found near a walking track at Ironbark Gully in Samford Conservation Park on August 16, and handed in to police that day.

SUPPLIED Orme was last seen in this vehicle in Australia

Three days later his locked ute was found abandoned near Tinchi Tamba wetlands in Brisbane’s northernmost suburb, Bald Hills – about 20km from Ironbark Gully.

Massingham said an examination of Orme’s phone showed he’d taken a selfie of himself at Ironbark Gully about 12.30pm on August 13, but it was unclear what happened to him after that.

“It was probably a moment-in-time selfie that he took in a bushland setting where he was obviously enjoying some time. The reason why he was there is unknown at this stage.”

Orme’s vehicle was seen in the Tinchi Tamba wetlands area about 7pm that day.

“The vehicle ... was in the vicinity … for some three-and-a-half hours before it leaves, only for three or four minutes, and then again is seen [returning] around midnight,” Massingham said.

“At this stage we don't know if Mr Orme met with foul play over at Ironbark Gully, or whether in fact something has occurred here [Tinchi Tamba].

“We have grave concerns for his safety.”

Born in New Zealand, Orme attended Alexandra Primary School and Dunstan High School before joining the army for a two-year stint from 1986-88.

He then moved to Australia two decades ago and set up his business, Complete Shed Installations in 2017. Since he vanished, past customers have commented on the “great bloke” Orme was when he built their shed.

Many friends said they were praying for the safe return, of the man one described as being “a legend”.