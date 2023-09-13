Police continue to concentrate search for Yanfei Bao on and around a dairy farm

Police are continuing to search on and around a farm 30 minutes south of Christchurch.

The search for missing real estate agent Yanfei Bao will continue to zone in on and around a farm where an irrigation pond was drained.

A police spokesperson said a Specialist Search Group will be searching Hudson’s Rd and other areas in Greenpark, 30 minutes south of Christchurch, on Wednesday.

Previously, search teams have scoured paddocks and an irrigation pond that had been drained, at a dairy farm on Hudson’s Rd in separate visits.

Co-owner Lynn Eggleston confirmed police had been searching their property previously, but said there wasn’t anything she could say about why they were there.

“You know as much as I do.”

Eggleston said police had previously drained their irrigation pond, but said no-one on the farm had seen any strangers entering the farm around the time Bao went missing.

Bao, 44, disappeared on July 19. She was last seen just before 10am that day in the Christchurch suburb of Hornby, where she was meeting a prospective client.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Tingjun Cao, 52, is accused of murdering Christchurch real estate agent Yanfei Bao.

At 11.16am she made a call to friend Jin Tian, on the Chinese social media app WeChat. Bao asked how a Chinese buyer who lived in Christchurch could transfer $600,000 from China to buy a house.

Sometime after 12.30pm that day, Bao’s silver Nissan car disappeared from the street.

Fears for her safety were first raised after Bao failed to pick up her daughter from school on the same day. By the following morning, about 40 police officers were searching the Trevor St area where she was last seen.

Chinese national Tingjun Cao, who has only been in New Zealand since March, has subsequently been charged with kidnapping and murdering Bao.

Cao, who has entered a plea of not guilty on both charges, has been remanded in custody for a case review hearing on November 10.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police previously searched this irrigation pond at Hudson’s Rd.

The 52-year-old Bryndwr man was initially charged with kidnapping Bao, and was remanded in custody following his first court appearance on Monday, July 24 – two days after he was arrested in the public area of Christchurch International Airport with no bags and a one-way ticket to China.

On August 15, a murder charge was added to the kidnapping charge.

A week after she went missing, police launched a homicide investigation with Reeves saying she no longer believed the mother of a nine-year-old was alive.

Last Wednesday police announced they were searching three new areas in Canterbury including Waterholes Rd and Robinsons Rd at Rolleston, Spalling Rd and Te Kuru Wetland in Halswell and Haul Rd in McLeans Island.

Not long after Bao went missing, husband Paul Gooch made a public appeal for information on his wife’s whereabouts, on Facebook.

“We have not heard from her since, and this is completely out of character for Yanfei. Our daughter and I are incredibly worried, and we kindly ask for your assistance in this difficult time,” Gooch said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them by phoning 105, or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using reference file number 230720/5911.