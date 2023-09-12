Talent for caring helps New Zealand's oldest person stay strong

Arvida Olive Tree Retirement Village caregiver Lina​ Ford has for more than five years been looking after New Zealand’s oldest person, Aileen Kars, who celebrated her 110th birthday in Palmerston North on Tuesday.

It was a responsibility Ford took in her stride after 25 years working as a health care assistant, and said it was an absolute pleasure.

Clutching her message from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, a frail Aileen was surrounded by three granddaughters, extended family and friends for the finger-food lunch she had ordered.

JANINE RANKIN/Stuff Aileen Kars, 110, holds her royal birthday greeting surrounded by granddaughters Christine Hipa, Helen Sipeli and Judith Coe.

Granddaughters Judith Coe, Christine Hipa and Helen Sipeli dressed in white at her behest, and the rest of the family, including great-great-grandson nine-year-old Braden Hipa dressed in green.

Ford said that was typical of Aileen, whose mind was sharp, and who knew exactly what was going on.

Ford said she was a lovely lady, and they had grown so close she called her Nana.

“It’s just beyond me, how amazing she is.

“It’s such a pleasure looking after her, she is such a sweet lady.”

Aileen was looked after in the hospital wing, and although frail, was on few medications and ate well.

Beyond helping her with her daily care, Ford said she and the other carers spent a lot of time chatting with her.

JANINE RANKIN/Stuff Kars is cared for by Arvida Olive Tree Retirement Village manager Robyn Ballard, left, and caregiver Lina Ford.

“She has seen such a lot of changes. She has told us a lot of stories, such as about her ballroom dancing.”

Aileen was born in Manawatū in 1913, and lived all her life in the area.

She was married to Les, a farmer, for 54 years, and moved into Olive Tree into one of the first new villas in 1993, later transitioning to an apartment and into the care centre.

Village manager Robyn Ballard said it was interesting to discover that Aileen shared her birthday with Jesse Owens, the black American athlete who won four gold medals at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

His success reportedly annoyed Adolf Hitler, who had wanted the Games to be the preserve of white Aryans.

Ballard said Aileen was a bit like Owens in the way she was accepting of everyone.

“It seems fitting that she shares a birthday with someone who made a stand and made a difference.”

Granddaughter Judith Coe said all of Aileen’s family lived overseas, but visited when they could.

“She is always happy to see us. She always knows who we are.”

She said she took her hat off to the team who took such good care of their grandmother.