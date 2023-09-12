Tiny the Dog's ruff run in with the police after getting head stuck in roof of kennel

Luckily Tiny the dog wasn't hurt during the incident.

A curious canine had to be rescued by police officers after he managed to get his head stuck through the roof of his kennel.

Tiny the dog had a “ruff” Friday after he somehow managed to wedge his head into a hole at the top of a 1000-litre container that had been converted into his very own kennel.

His owner came home on Friday to find him with his feet only just touching the ground.

Terrified, she climbed inside to hold him up but then couldn't let go of him to get help, a police spokesperson said.

The owner called out for help but got no response so ended up calling 111.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Ther remaining plastic was cut off by firefighters.

Police staff from Counties Manukau South headed to the scene and quickly found a garden she and borrowed a couple of saws to cut Tiny free.

Firefighters arrived soon after and helped cut the remaining piece off from Tiny’s neck.

Sergeant Phill Moody said everyone was pleased the situation was resolved successfully.

"Tiny was thankfully unharmed and happy to be free. He gave the staff plenty of licks and cuddles to say thank you."