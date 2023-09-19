MPI clears Paradise Valley Springs after handler restrains lion cubs by tail

Footage supplied to Stuff shows a handler at Paradise Valley Springs in Rotorua restraining a lion cub by its tail.

MPI has found no animal welfare concerns at a big cat park where lion cubs were restrained by their tails as they interacted with the public.

The Ministry for Primary Industries looked into the lion cub interaction at Paradise Valley Springs in Rotorua, after receiving a complaint about the way the cubs were handled.

A video showed a handler restraining a cub by its tail like a leash to stop it from interacting with a young child.

Photos also showed the cubs being held and patted while they slept.

The park has defended the handler, saying the cubs enjoy social interaction and are being treated by keepers with decades of experience.

MPI investigators inspected Paradise Valley Springs on August 24 and found no animal welfare concerns, a spokesperson said.

However, there were no members of the public present and no public handling of the cubs at the time, the spokesperson said.

The park has since stopped its lion cub interactions due to the cubs getting too large for visitors to meet and pat.

Supplied Paradise Valley Springs in Rotorua is no longer allowing lion cub interactions, due to the cubs now being too old.

A veterinarian concerned with animal welfare said restraining the cubs by the tail was inappropriate.

Dr Helen Beattie, managing director of Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa, is disappointed but not surprised by the lack of action by MPI, despite the photos and video evidence.

The fact the lion cub interactions are no longer taking place does not stop MPI from prosecuting if it wanted to, she said.

Beattie previously compared the lion cub interaction with the same treatment of Paora the kiwi at Miami Zoo, which caused outrage in New Zealand.

Supplied Paradise Valley Springs' lion cubs are being touched while they sleep as part of the daily encounters, a practice which is illegal and unethical according to Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa.

She said lion cubs should not be handled in this way simply for people’s entertainment and was concerned the park is not part of an international breeding programme for endangered species.

But Paradise Valley Springs director Jo Sanders previously said lion cubs are robust and sociable animals and could not be compared with a shy, nocturnal kiwi.

The lion handlers at the park have more than 100 years hands-on experience between them, she said.

Sanders was not surprised the park was cleared by MPI, which does regular inspections.