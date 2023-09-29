What it took to stop harassment from a white supremacist

It took Byron Clark seven months, a free lawyer and determination to stop his harasser.

It was a quiet afternoon before Byron Clark’s harasser burst into his workplace under a false name.

The author of Fear looked up from his Christchurch desk, shocked, as the man shoved a phone in front of his face.

“I hope you don’t mind,” the man said as he videoed, in front of Clark’s stunned colleagues.

Eventually, a security guard escorted the man from the building but not before he proclaimed loudly that Clark was a coward and a far leftist who supported the Palestinian Liberation Army.

The man was Lee Williams, an ex-pat Brit known for expressing extreme white supremacist views on social media, which led to him being dismissed from dairy company Synlait.

It was June last year when Williams, who Clark said was considered a national security threat at the time, escalated his harassment of well-known far right researcher Clark.

Soon after, Williams posted a video of the incident online and began to circulate it widely amongst far right groups.

It marked a line in the sand for Clark who had endured doxing (revealing his home and work addresses) and online abuse from Williams.

Clark also received death threats from anonymous people.

The-Press Lee Williams harassed Clark and encouraged others to visit his workplace.

Although Williams was trespassed from Clark’s workplace, there was nothing to stop him posting the video online, where others then posted threats and attacked his character.

In September, Philip Arps joined in on Telegram – a platform known for its ability to allow users to have secret chats without a registered phone number.

Arps, a known white supremacist, was jailed in 2019 for sending a video of the Christchurch terror attack to 30 people, and asking a mate to modify it by adding cross-hairs and a “kill count”.

Arps also once filmed himself delivering a severed pig’s head to a mosque.

“Seriously Lee, you should’ve picked me up first,” Arps commented below the workplace video before insinuating Clark was a paedophile.

Former National Front neo-nazi party leader Kyle Chapman also shared the video.

Richard Sivell, who has been on the run for more than a year on charges of threatening to kill former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, commented to Williams that the SAS would need to stop him “hanging” people like Clark from 5G towers for treason.

“I hang traitors with the blessing of God.”

Williams did not discourage the sentiment, but instead advised him to be careful about what he said because Clark would post Sivell’s comments on social media. He encouraged others to go to Clark’s workplace and posted the address.

Worse was to come when Williams’ followers trolled Clark’s workplace, leaving negative reviews on Facebook and Google as well as sending hate mail.

The harassment was distressing to Clark and his former employer.

“It was a very stressful time suddenly having this extra job with the court case. I was also writing a book at the time. My partner’s always been supportive, but it’s hard.”

Clark thinks the toll was made worse by the inability of legislation to promptly deal with Williams' continued efforts to harm him online.

Although Clark sought a court order to make Williams take the video down and stop the harassment, it was a slow process which took more than three months.

Screenshot A petition was launched to sack Williams after he expressed racist views online.

Unlike domestic violence incidents where victims can get protection orders without notice, Clark was advised by police to apply for a restraining order, which can be a lengthy process.

“The incident showed the far right that you could turn up to someone's workplace, film them, and show them online with no legal consequences - which is a big part of why I pursued him - not just for myself but to stop this tactic being used on someone else.”

With the help of a pro bono lawyer, Clark sought court orders under the Harmful Digital Communications Act to make Williams take down the video and stop his harassment. Clark also wanted to stop Williams from encouraging others to abuse or stalk him.

The first step was to complain to Netsafe, which offered mediation. Clark refused because he feared Williams would record or repeat what was said.

“It gives the far right more material because you are discussing the impact the harassment is having on your life, and shows them they are having an effect.”

Three months after Williams invaded his workplace, Judge Sharp ordered the former prison guard to take down the video, and cease from harassing or encouraging others to harass Clark.

While it was a win, Clark was then forced to wait for police to serve the court order, which took almost three months, as Williams was unable to be found. During that time, Williams re-shared the video on all his social media platforms.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Clark has been at the forefront of abuse from the far right because of the research he has done on activists.

Initially, Williams ignored the order, even when he was served, despite facing a possible six-month jail sentence, or a fine of up to $5000.

After prompting from Clark, police advised Williams in February that he had three days to remove all offending posts, or face being arrested for breach of the order.

It had taken seven months, a free lawyer and determination to stop Williams.

Now Clark wants to make it easier.

“We don’t really have legislation for the post-Gamergate world. The Act as it stands seems to have been written for teenagers experiencing cyberbullying.”

Ilam MP Sarah Pallett believes Clark should be commended for “standing up” to Williams and for using the legislation as it was intended.

“And for highlighting areas that need to be improved.”

Pallett said the Government was committed to strengthening legislation for harmful behaviour and stalking, but her personal view was that it also needed to explore deep fakes - where videos are digitally altered, so a person appears to be someone else.

Supplied Clark was dealing with a court case to stop Williams while he wrote his book.

Clark believes there could be a better process and plans to advocate for change.

He wants victims to be able to decline mediation without fear of judges seeing it as unfavourable, after being told it can work against an applicant.

“Because in cases like mine I really saw this as having the potential to make things worse.”

He also believes police need to have the ability to do something to stop the harassment immediately after an incident occurs.

“That could give the victim 90 days to gather the required court paperwork.”

Thanks to the court order, Clark has suffered less harassment and the two death threats he used to receive per month have also stopped.

“In the long term it’s made a difference … but it could still be improved.”