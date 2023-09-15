Dude, where's my tank? Pensioner waiting for return of armoured vehicle taken by police

Lenard Phillips is still waiting for the return of his armoured personnel carrier.

There’s an empty space on the front lawn of Lenard Phillips’ Ōrākei state home where the pensioner’s unusual vehicle is meant to be parked – a 15-tonne armoured personnel carrier.

Police seized the vehicle in 2020 under the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery) Act​ in relation to an investigation into the previous owner.

But after authorities agreed in court last month that the vehicle belonged to Phillips and should be returned to him, the 68-year-old is still waiting to get it back.

“It should have been back long ago,” Phillips said.

“They were quick to come and take it... and now it’s been passed through a court of law that it does belong to me, so why don’t they bring it back as quick as they took it.”

Unknown Lenard Phillips is waiting for his armoured personnel carrier to be returned to him after it was seized by police.

His lawyer, Dr Richard Keam, who got Phillips the armoured personnel carrier (APC) back, said the most recent reason he’d received for the delayed return was that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) – which is storing the vehicle as the official assignee – couldn’t find a driver to get it onto, and then off, a delivery truck.

Phillips said it doesn’t handle much differently to a bulldozer, so anyone with that skill set should be able to drive it. He has even offered to do the driving himself.

After having the vehicle out of his possession for three years, he’s eager to get it back after a series of disappointments.

“We had a set date, so we were looking forward to that, but then just before that day they said they were going to hold on to it a bit longer,” he said.

While police were the ones who claimed the vehicle, they no longer have it in their possession, a police spokesperson said.

“In July 2023, the court approved a settlement which saw some items forfeited and one item, the APC, to be returned,” they said.

“Assets seized under the Act are put into the custody and control of the official assignee [MBIE]. As such, it is for the official assignee to comment further on this matter.”

Supplied The vehicle has been out of its owner’s possession for three years.

When approached by Stuff for comment, MBIE sent a one-line statement saying it was “currently in the process of returning this asset within the coming week”.

Up until it was taken, the APC had been sat outside Phillips’ house in Auckland’s East, where he would drive it up and down his lawn, churning up the grass, much to the chagrin of his partner.

The FV432 was gifted to him in lieu of payment for catering a wedding of more than 1000 people with a hāngī.

The previous owner had bought the vehicle from a closing paintball facility as part of a combo with a Hummer. For a lot of time, it was stored at Phillips’ house and after an abandoned attempt to raffle it off, the APC was eventually given to the pensioner, who had no objections.

“It means a lot to me, you know,” he said.

“No one else has one.”

People would often stop and stare, and Phillips would invite them to take photos and give them a tour of the inside.

So when police came to his door in 2020 and took the treasured vehicle from his front yard, he was embarrassed and heartbroken, he said.

“I lost all hope of getting it back. You don’t hear of the system giving back many vehicles they have taken through whatever powers they have.”

“I wasn’t building my hopes but, but then when I got that message from Richard I was over the moon.”

He says when he gets the APC back the first thing he’ll do is “giver her a hug”.

“I’ll hop in her and start her up and listen to those beautiful engines purr.”