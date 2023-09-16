Former leader of neo-nazi group met ex-soldiers in America prior to arrest on firearms charges

Kyle Chapman at the Survivalist site in North Canterbury in July.

The former leader of a neo-nazi group arrested for unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, recently met with ex-marines and soldiers in the United States, and has formed a survivalist group that is prepping in North Canterbury.

Kyle Chapman, 52, was charged after police searched his house last Friday. He claimed another Christchurch man had also been the subject of a police raid.

Court documents state Chapman, who doesn’t have a firearms licence, is alleged to have been unlawfully in possession of a Norinco NHM 90 semi-automatic rifle – a gun which is banned in New Zealand.

If found guilty, he could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Stuff Recently Chapman acted as security guard during Julian Batchelor's Stop Co-Governance tour.

He was also charged with unlawfully possessing 131 rounds of ammunition and having several magazines.

Chapman has formed the New Zealand Survivalist Group and a fight club, in conjunction with leading Room 102 (renamed the Robert Grey Life Centre) - an underground group bringing together conspiracy theorists and extremists, who were behind a campaign to stop a Christchurch Pride Week event in March.

Stuff understands Chapman, who recently met with ex-marines and soldiers in the United States, has been involved in the establishment of a camp at a property owned by Colin Wightman, near Sefton.

Wightman helped organise the Christchurch “Black Friday protest” against mainstream media in February, where a poster was used to depict public hanging.

Wightman refused to answer questions about the group.

Supplied/Supplied Kyle Chapman shared a picture of a site recently where “protection stones” have been laid out.

In a post to a survivalist group Telegram page on August 27, Chapman said when he was in the United States earlier in the month, he had hung out with “ex military”.

“Marines, army etc. None of them if(sic) a military force for good. They are prepping to do their own stuff. We have to save ourselves too.”

He also said he attended a “survival course” while overseas.

Chapman was the former leader of the New Zealand National Front – a white supremacist group – and founder of Right Wing Resistance in 2009.

In 2008, he appeared on current affairs programme 20/20 in army-style fatigues as a leader of a national survival club and said he would hang former Prime Ministers and MPs found guilty of causing the deterioration of society.

Supplied/Supplied Chapman shared a photo of the site in North Canterbury.

Two years later, Chapman and his survival group appeared on TV series How the Other Half Lives, where the host of the show, former All Black Marc Ellis, went camping with them, four hours north of Christchurch in a secret location.

The group showed Ellis how they prepare for a “society changing event”, including target practice with guns, combat and fight training and how they bury boxes with provisions in the bush.

“I believe we will have to have combat with somebody,” Chapman said. “It’s about preparing us to make the ultimate sacrifice.”

Peter Meecham/The Press Chapman went to the United States in August where he attended a survival course, and met with ex military members.

Since Covid-19, Chapman has turned his attention to anti-mandate freedom causes and the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. Conspiracy theorists believe the agenda will allow the UN to control governments.

Recently he’s held survivalist workshops and martial art sessions. On the day of his arrest last Friday, he posted about an upcoming survivalist workshop where he would look at the “creepy stalkers” from the political left and “how to defend against them”, including using home security.

Already before a judge on a charge of failing to comply with a Covid-19 order, Chapman will appear in court on the firearm-related charges on September 28.