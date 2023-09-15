Man accused of murder of Taupō man Brodie Ruatara named

Police have charged Nathan Moscrip with murder after the death of Brodie Ruatara, pictured, in Taupo.

The man charged with the murder of Brodie Ruatara can now be named as Nathan Moscrip​.

Moscrip, 28, appeared at the High Court in Rotorua on Friday, via audiovisual link, where his lawyer Scott Mills entered a plea of not guilty.

Moscrip was remanded in custody ahead of a case review hearing on November 24, with a 10-day trial scheduled to commence on December 2, 2024.

Ruatara, 24, died on August 13 after an incident in Taupō.

A funeral notice said Ruatara “passed suddenly and too soon”.

He was his parents’ “wild child” and a father to a young girl, the notice said.

Tributes online remember Ruatara as a keen hunter, and former polocrosse player.

“You left us with the most outrageous memories that we will never forget,” one person wrote.