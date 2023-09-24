Toy libraries nationwide face closure due to struggle to attract volunteers

Former Stuff reporter John Anthony pictured with his daughter Emily are frequent users of Grey Lynn’s Toy Library.

"It's like Christmas morning whenever we open our doors."

That's how Elizabeth Busch describes life at the Grey Lynn Toy Library in Auckland which, for 26 years, has been run by volunteers.

But now, it's become so hard to find any, toy libraries around the country like the one Busch runs, face closure.

Co-president of Toy Library Foundation of NZ, Barbara Williman, said toy library closures was an issue nationally; there were 200 in 2013, that number had dropped to 165 in 2023.

“Lack of volunteers is the biggest reason,” she said. “There are less and less long-term volunteers. We run on the smell of an oily rag.”

The Grey Lynn toy library alone has more than 1000 toys that are loaned to families who pay a yearly subscription which covers the wages of one employee; a librarian.

More than 100 children use the Grey Lynn service, but there are not enough volunteers to keep up with the demand, Busch said.

And while she loves the service, she's ready to move on.

“I’ve been involved for seven years but I can’t step down as there’s no one to step up. I think many parents are overwhelmed these days and don’t have time to volunteer," she said.

“If we can’t find volunteers we'll have to close at the end of the year.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Tammie Moore, Jugal Dave, Olesia Nikitana and Ruqayya Cementwala volunteer at the Grey Lynn Toy Library.

Kathryn Treeby, chairperson of Waimairi Toy Library in Christchurch, said they are also struggling to find volunteers - along with a venue.

"We were in a school hall, but it was being demolished, so we've had to move. We can't afford commercial rent, so are temporarily in another school."

Four committee members were stepping down, Treeby said, as volunteers were “run down” but no replacements had been found.

“It’s always hard to find volunteers - I think there’s a lack of community in general these days and people want and need money,” she said.

Toy Library Federation of New Zealand Toy libraries throughout New Zealand have been struggling to find volunteers.

“Volunteering makes people feel good and there’s the social aspect; I’ve built a support network through it.”

“I can’t do it any more financially, if we had five people volunteering things would be fine,” Busch said.

“We’re burnt out. It brings me to tears to speak about, but I’m desperate for some respite.”

Busch had spent three years looking for volunteers but said most only lasted a month or so as they volunteered between work or school breaks.

At Te Aroha Toy Library volunteer Megan Gore said both volunteers and membership were low since Covid-19 hit.

“Eight years ago we had 40 paid members and that’s halved now.”

Sarah Kapuhealani Bishop is one of the parents who uses a toy library. Her daughter, who is almost six, had been going to the Grey Lynn Toy Library since she was a toddler.

“We have a small home, so it’s been good to check toys out and return them so we don’t gather too much clutter.

“My daughter was able to check out a Barbie Dream Camper, which normally we wouldn’t buy because it’s expensive.”

If her local toy library closed, Kapuhealani Bishop said she’d be “gutted” and her daughter would be “so disappointed”.

“My daughter has enjoyed it so much over the years – it’s worth it and such good value”.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Toy libraries support “education through play” for toddlers and young children.

Busch said the library was important because it helped keep toy waste out of landfill along with providing high quality toys and educational materials to families at a low cost.

Toys could be borrowed for up to six weeks at a time and Busch said it was “a joy” for children to come and pick out toys.

“The happiness and excitement our children show when they walk into the library is priceless.”

According to Figure NZ statistics from 2021, the main barrier for volunteering was people not having time.