'Contaminated with Australianism': What liking Marmite says about you

Shocking survey results have revealed Marmite lovers are more easily disgusted than those folks who like Vegemite.

As responses roll in on The Politics and (Mental) Health State of the Nation Survey - which Stuff is asking readers to take part in - Aotearoa’s habits and attitudes are beginning to be revealed.

About 2700 people have already taken part and, with Victoria University researchers already crunching the numbers, this week we’re taking a sneak peek at some of the early - rather surprising - results.

So what is it that binds our more readily revolted friends together? Marmite, apparently.

Psychologist Marc Wilson, who developed the study, says people who were more disgusted by the thought of touching a public toilet with any body part and finding out the chef of their favourite restaurant was cooking while sick, were “weakly but statistically significantly” more likely to prefer Marmite over Vegemite.

Wilson says this may well be a spurious correlation, and therefore meaningless, or perhaps about cultural familiarity.

“In other words, if I'm motivated to avoid disgusting things I don't want to eat something that's contaminated with Australianism.”

That might sound wacky, he says, though points to a theory about the 'behavioural immune system’.

“That says, just like our bodies have an immune system to fight off sickness and contagion, we have a psychological parallel designed to stave off contamination of our beliefs and values.”

Still on the spreads, Wilson was surprised to discover men were statistically more likely than women to dislike both Vegemite and Marmite. He thought it’d be the opposite because women are about 50% more likely to be super tasters - folks who have more taste buds on their tongues.

“Obviously, Marmite and Vegemite are fairly intense, so I would have thought women might be more sensitive to that. But no. We're wimps.”

While there’s sure to be plenty more quirky future findings from the survey, it does have serious intentions.

Questions cover matters of mental health, political attitudes and conspiracy beliefs; anonymous responses will let researchers gain much-needed yet often-missing data on the current shape of Aotearoa.

Another early finding is about people’s experiences of bullying: 15.7% said they’d been physically bullied in the past year but 26.9% said they’d been passively bullied - ostracised, ignored etc.

Wilson says the results tally with some international research but are inconsistent with what many people might think.

“Fewer people said they’d experienced cyberbullying than these other more ‘traditional’ forms - 7.7%.”

Politics-wise, we may be in the middle of our own election but, if New Zealanders could vote in the US it’d be bad news for Trump.

Wilson says 67.2% of respondents would vote for Biden, 26.7% would refuse to vote and only 6.1% would give their tick to Trump.

Almost all NZ’s Green Party supporters opted for Biden while 46% of NZ First’s; 32% of ACT’s and 13% of National’s would vote for Trump.

When it comes to Aotearoa’s wellbeing, in spite of the recent All Blacks loss, 17.7% of respondents had felt happier than usual in the past few weeks but 21.9% said they’d been less happy.

That compares to 26.6% who’d been worrying more than usual about paying for basic things like food, electricity and accommodation.

And finally, combining NZ’s two great loves of sandwich spreads and rugby, comes another finding from Wilson.

When asked to estimate the chance of an All Blacks win, Marmite and Vegemite voters formed a tie, both teams picking a 45% likelihood of victory.

“However those yeasty-spread haters who like neither are statistically more pessimistic at 40%.”

The Politics and (Mental) Health State of the Nation Survey closes on October 1. Take it here.