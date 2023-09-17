Car smashes into Waikato Times' office

The vehicle, which is believed to have avoided a police alcohol checkpoint, smashed into the Waikato Times’ Anglesea St office.

A car has ploughed into the front of the Waikato Times and Stuff’s Hamilton newsroom.

The car smashed through the glass fronted building on the corner of Rostrevor and Anglesea Streets just after 3am on Sunday.

It’s understood the driver of the Toyota people mover had avoided a police alcohol checkpoint further south in the city’s CBD and was heading north on Anglesea St when he failed to take the corner.

JONATHAN MACKENZIE/Waikato Times The driver is set to face driving and alcohol-related charges

The car crashed through windows and destroyed an internal wall, sending masonry flying metres across the building.

It is understood the driver, who was seen in police custody at the scene, was uninjured in the incident and would be facing driving and alcohol related charges.

The Waikato Times and Stuff’s operations in the city would not be affected by the incident.