Alleged driver of car that killed teenager was on a learner licence

Zara Mitchell, 18, was killed when the car she was a passenger in ploughed into a tree.

An 18-year-old man will appear in court on Tuesday morning after a joyride ended with teenager Zara Mitchell’s death on Sunday.

The man was on a learner licence and is facing a charge of driving unaccompanied on a learner’s licence.

The crash happened after police were called to a report of illegal street racing activity in Rangiora, just before 4.45am on Sunday, said Canterbury Rural Area Commander Inspector Peter Cooper.

“Police followed an offending vehicle for a short time, but then stopped due to the manner of driving and the urban environment.”

Four people were in the car when it ploughed into a tree, narrowly avoiding hurting the owner of the house they nearly crashed into at McIvor Place – including Zara’s boyfriend, who was in the back.

Zara’s family have paid tribute to the “beautiful, kind, caring, amazing young woman” they lost.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff The impact was so severe, it forced a wooden post through the back of the car.

Her mother posted a tribute on Facebook not long after the crash. “Rest in love, my beautiful girl.”

Her father also posted a photograph of his “beautiful girl”.

Best friend, Cheyanne Bell said the 18-year-old was one of a kind.

“She always knew how to make you laugh, especially when you’re having a bad time.”

Cheyanne met Zara two years ago, and they quickly became good friends. She was devastated to hear the news that her friend had been killed.

“I didn’t believe it when I got the phone call saying she was gone, till I asked her mum. I’m trying to wrap my head around it all ... She was too innocent and loved by heaps.”

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff The car almost ended up in Barry’s front room.

Cheyanne said she was also thinking of Zara’s boyfriend of three years, who was one of the passengers in the car.

“I’m happy to see my brother alive but for my best friend I’m personally not coping ... just trying to be strong.”

The mother of the girl’s boyfriend, who did not want to be named, said she was “caring and had big dreams to go somewhere in life”.

The teen was a “ray of sunshine”, filled with love, and no-one ever had anything bad to say about her, the woman said.

"She filled every room with sunshine by just walking into it. She looked after everyone around her and really was making something of herself.

Cheyanne Bell/Supplied Zara Mitchell has been described as a much loved young lady that will live forever in people’s memories.

“She is a much-loved young lady that will forever live on in many people’s memories.”

The occupant of the house where the crash happened, Barry, who did not want his last name published, was one of the first on the scene along with neighbours Grant and Michelle Broderson.

The Brodersons ran across the road to help when they heard a loud screech and then a bang. What confronted them was haunting, and something Grant was still trying to process.

Beside the mangled car, three teenage boys tried to perform CPR on the teenage girl.

Distraught, the teenagers were yelling that they didn’t know how to do CPR, and Michelle relayed instructions as she called emergency services.

Kai Schwoerer/Stuff Barry was shocked by the devastation to his garden.

Grant also attempted CPR.

“But she was gone … there was just too much blood.”

The Brodersons believe the female victim may have been in the passenger seat. They said the girl’s parents visited the site on Sunday morning.

Although the car had earlier fled police, the couple said police were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.

In a statement on the Waimakariri District Council Facebook page, Mayor Dan Gordon extended, “deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the young woman who tragically died this morning”.

“I also want to acknowledge the family whose house was crashed into, as that too must have been traumatic.

“Waimakariri is a tight-knit District and this loss, and crashes of this nature, will have a profound effect on everyone involved.

“I want to thank the dedicated emergency services personnel who attended the scene. I know this would have been particularly difficult. These events are a sad reminder of the need to take care on our roads. Council will assist police with their investigations in any way we can.”