Hipkins takes swipe at 'coalition of chaos', campaign trail disruption

Labour leader Chris Hipkins used a campaign trail visit to Tauranga and Papamoa to take swipes at both the potential National and Act ‘coalition of chaos’ and Destiny Church – who he said were largely behind some of the disruption seen in the run-up to the election.

He also took aim at National Hamilton East candidate Ryan Hamilton over his reported former views on fluoridation of water.

“I haven’t found conspiracy theorists change their views,” Hipkins said.

He also said such comments acted as an “alarm bell for New Zealand ... the people they ]National] could be bringing into Government”.

Earlier on Monday, it was also reported that Labour list candidate Deborah Rhodes made questionable social media posts.

The posts are from 2019 and show Rhodes saying that the HPV vaccine was "poison", sterilised boys, is "genetically engineered" and contains "altered DNA".

In a statement released today, Rhodes, who is number 72 on Labour's list says she no longer holds these views and that the posts were shared a number of years ago. Hipkins said he was happy to look at them.

Speaking to media after touring a new, 41-home Kāinga Ora development in Papamoa, Hipkins also said it was in “the Labour DNA” to build houses, promising another 4000 state homes were on the way, “and we want that to continue”.

He also said the housing development, and the Mangatawa Papamoa community housing he visited earlier, would not have existed under a National government.

He said he was hearing on the campaign trail that “people are worried about this hole in the National tax plan”.

“There’s increasing concern the National Party’s numbers don’t add up,” he said.

He said the wider public were concerned about issues like the cost of living, free prescriptions and the health sector.

Hipkins also said Labour had a “positive vision”, and that the Opposition was “more focused on cutting things than New Zealand’s future”.

He also said some of the disruption seen on the campaign trail so far was “really disappointing”- and said it was largely promoted by Destiny Church.

“Destiny Church in particular ... get out of the way and allow democratic process to run its course.”