'They're not my charges; non est factum', man tells judge

From the back of the courtroom, David Wayne Preston made an announcement.

“I'm not Mr Preston, I'm David Wayne, here by special appearance to settle the matter and come with clean hands in equity.”

In a case review hearing at Nelson District Court on Monday, Judge Jo Rielly dealt with two defendants defending charges of resisting police.

First, was Megan Gordon, facing charges of refusing to stop for police, refusing to give details to police and resisting police. Last year, Gordon was charged with wilful trespass after she locked herself inside a dog shelter.

When Gordon delayed her entrance into the courtroom, Judge Rielly passed on a warning.

"Tell her she's got 30 seconds to get into the court or there will be a warrant out for her arrest."

Inside the courtroom, where about 20 supporters sat in the public gallery Judge Rielly asked Gordon twice to enter the dock, before asking her if she was representing herself.

“I am me,” Gordon replied. “I'm standing here as me.”

“Does that mean you want to represent yourself?” Judge Rielly asked her.

“I'm standing here as me,” Gordon repeated.

“I'm going to assume you don't want a lawyer,” the judge said, before offering Gordon a new case review date, delaying her matter so her paperwork could be reviewed.

Next, came Preston, who stood in the back of the court by the gallery.

“Go to the dock, please,” instructed Judge Rielly.

“No, thank you,” Preston said. “I'll only do so under duress.”

“Okay, you hop into the dock under duress, and we'll go from there,” the judge replied.

Preston was accompanied by a man who introduced himself as “co-counsel” Matthew Peter.

“Are you a lawyer?” Judge Rielly asked him.

“Define lawyer,” Matthew Peter replied, before insisting again he was “co-counsel,” and “very learned in the law, Ma’am.”

Addressing the judge, Preston referred to her by her first name.

“Don't call me by my first name,” Judge Rielly told him. “Everyone else has the respect to call me judge.”

She asked Preston if he wanted to plead guilty to his charges.

“They’re not my charges, non est factum,” Preston said.

Judge Rielly told Preston no plea meant a not guilty plea would be entered, and she set a date for a case review hearing and a judge alone trial.

"I don't consent to that, these are not my charges,” Preston said. “What's this trial for?”

Judge Rielly read his charges: refusing an officer’s request to give blood; refusing to give his name and address; and resisting police.

“We’ll see you on October 30,” she told him.