Deathbed conversation reaches court as daughter disputes will

A deathbed conversation was related in court, as a widow and a daughter fought for control over shares. (Filephoto)

As Denis Chambers was dying, his family discussed what would happen with the shares in the family business.

His only child, Cindy Chambers, who had worked for the contracting company for more than 20 years, recalled asking her father about his wishes and his response that she would receive “all the shares in the company”, a court decision said.

Denis’s wife, Lynette, protested, Cindy said.

“Lyn said, ‘but I deserve them’. Dad responded along the lines of, “Calm down, you will have a lifetime right over some of the shares” and then he said to me something along the lines of, “I know you think Lyn has enough money from the rental properties. But she will need some more”.

“Lyn responded that she wanted more than that and I asked her what else she wanted. Her response was along the lines of, ‘I want my last mortgage paid off by the amount of around $200,000 and I want a new Lexus and some income’.”

At a High Court hearing in August, Lynette denied the conversation.

“I find it deeply offensive to suggest that I was interested in money at this time; my only concern was for Denis,” she said.

The widow opposed Cindy’s bid for the shares she said she had been promised throughout her years working for the family business, but instead had been left to Lynette.

According to the court judgment, Cindy began working for CJEL in 1999, a company her grandfather started in the 1930s. Denis was a director, along with other family members.

For several years, Cindy was paid relatively low wages, understanding she would receive company shares on her father’s death.

Denis died in 2020, three months after a medical diagnosis. While his original will left Cindy and Lynette half shares in his estate, Denis changed the document in 2007, leaving Cindy a half share in the family home.

Cindy believed this was due to a relationship she was in at the time that her father disapproved of.

Lynette said Denis had been “comfortable” with the will when he died, and had adequately provided for his daughter with the share of the house, and a 10% share in the company, gifted several years earlier.

Making Cindy the major beneficiary of the estate would be “improper”, Lynette said.

Justice McQueen said it was likely “Denis was caught between his loyalty to both his daughter and his wife, and his desire to do right by them both”.

The deathbed conversation would have happened on a “highly emotional” day, but given the evidence the judge was satisfied that Denis promised his daughter shares at the time, as well as in instances in the preceding years.

Justice McQueen found that Cindy’s work and services “went beyond what might reasonably be expected of an ordinary employee”, and had enhanced the company’s success.

Denis, who had clearly loved both his wife and his daughter, had talked about Cindy as “the boy I never had that is going to take over the business”, the judge said.

Despite his will, the judge believed Denis had intended for Cindy to receive the shares. However, “confronted by his mortality”, and “not fond of paperwork”, he simply hadn’t resolved this issue in his final months.

“In my view, it must be the case that Denis intended for his only child to receive his shares on his death, after she has worked for this family-held business for more than 20 years.”

Denis’s widow would receive an income from the family business, and a share of the annual profits.