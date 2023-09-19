Number of sick in Queenstown gastro outbreak doubles to 15, boil water requirement frustrates hospitality

Broadcaster and cafe shareholder Jim Hickey receives tea from co-owner Ryan Churchman instead of his morning coffee at Joe's Garage Five Mile, in Queenstown.

There are now 15 confirmed cases of cryptosporidium in Queenstown, which one sufferer describes as horrible and debilitating.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council issued a boil water notice to Queenstown and Frankton residents and businesses on public supplies on Monday afternoon following eight confirmed cryptosporidium cases.

That number rose to 15 on Tuesday.

There is no confirmed link to the water supply, but it cannot be ruled out as the source, the council says.

Cryptosporidium-specific testing began on Monday and results would take about three days.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Coffee was available from lunchtime after water was shipped in from a different residential supply.

The areas impacted are the commercial centres of the central business area and Frankton, including about 7700 homes and 20,000 residents.

Hospitality worker Georgia Williams began suffering from diarrhoea, nausea, vomiting, fevers and headaches last week but put it down to a Crohn’s disease flare-up.

“I was bedridden. I had no energy. I was so dehydrated, and I was fed up with being sick because I also had the flu two weeks beforehand,” she said.

When she had not improved on the weekend she went to the doctor.

“As soon as the doctor saw me she sent me to the emergency department.”

A stool sample confirmed she had the bacteria.

“I wouldn’t wish what I had on anyone. It’s horrible and debilitating.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Visitors in Queenstown are also affected by the boil water notice.

Williams lives at Jacks Point but works in the hospitality industry in Queenstown. Another workmate had earlier had similar symptoms, she said.

Public Health South had spoken to her and tracked her movements, she said.

“It is very frustrating as it has sent me into a Crohn’s flare now.”

Hospitality businesses have been questioning a lack of communication from the council as it appears they did not receive direct notice of the requirement to boil water until Tuesday morning – more than 12 hours after the council sent out a press release and made social media posts.

Flame Bar and Grill owner Lou McDowell said many bars and restaurants were open and operating on Monday night without knowledge of the outbreak.

“We were closed last night, but we feed 300 people a night,” she said.

McDowell read it on a news website on Monday night and only received an email from Public Health South at 9.22am on Tuesday morning.

She had not received anything directly from council as a ratepayer.

Staff had been scrambling this morning to source ice and water from outside of Queenstown for Tuesday night.

“I don’t know how long this is going to go for nor how sustainable it is,” she said.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Central Queenstown and Frankton are affected by the boil water notice.

Many people and tourists of Queenstown were caught short without their morning coffee as cafés and restaurants scrambled to figure out how to adjust operations to allow for the notice.

Joe’s Garage manager Ryan Churchman said there had been lots of confused customers at the Joe’s Garage cafés in Frankton and Queenstown, as well as Airspresso at Queenstown Airport.

Coffee had not been available in the morning as coffee machine pumps required cold water to operate and it took time to cool down boiled water.

There were also no drinks such as Coca-Cola and Sprite from post-mix machines.

They were offering cups of tea from the jug, and beer instead, he said.

Staff had purchased a large supply of cans of drink and had brought in water from supplies exempt from the boil water notice.

They were able to start making coffee again in the afternoon.

Most people were pretty understanding although the sleep-deprived were missing their morning caffeine hit.

Supplied/Stuff Queenstown and Frankton’s water supplies are drawn from Lake Wakatipu.

Council property and infrastructure general manager Tony Avery said, although there was no confirmed link to the local water supply, it could not be eliminated as the source of the cryptosporidium.

“It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack.

“We’re testing at the moment. We can’t find any direct link that says that’s the effluent discharge that caused this, but it's very hard to disprove, so it’s a cautionary approach we’ve taken.”

The council’s environmental team were working with food operators and the Ministry of Primary Industries on specific measures and advice for the local hospitality sector, he said.

Properties connected to Lake Wakatipu water intakes were affected including one known as the Two Mile, and one at Kelvin Heights.

The Kelvin Heights intake had a protozoa barrier, so it may be that the boil water notice could be uplifted in that area later in the day.

The Two Mile intake did not have a barrier – either UV lamps or a membrane filtration system, he said.

This was scheduled in the council’s Long Term Plan and more work was under way to understand the cost and its priority when the council faced significant funding constraints.

Council-owned and operated water schemes in the Queenstown Lakes District without a protozoa barrier were Queenstown, Wānaka, Luggate, Glenorchy, Wānaka Airport and Corbridge, near Wānaka.

The council had done some testing in the Fernhill area last week following reports of people feeling unwell but only had confirmed cases on Monday morning, he said.

Southern Medical Officer of Health Dr Emma Sherwood said the most common symptoms of cryptosporidium infection are smelly, watery diarrhoea and stomach cramps.

“If you live or work in the Queenstown area or have visited there in the last 12 days and are experiencing these symptoms, please call your GP and inform them,” she said.

Cryptosporidium (also called ‘crypto’) was a parasite found in the gut of infected people and animals. It is passed on in the faeces (poos) of infected humans and animals. People became infected when they swallowed the parasites, usually in contaminated water.

Queenstown boil water notice affected areas:

Frankton

Quail Rise and Tucker Beach Rd

Kelvin Heights

Hanley’s Farm

People are advised to boil all their drinking water for at least one minute (or use bottled water) for the following uses: