Mystery meat dumper tosses more than half a tonne in council rubbish bins

It’s creating quite the stink…literally.

Someone is sneaking around two Christchurch suburbs at night and dumping raw meat carcasses into selected public rubbish bins.

Now councillors and residents want answers as to who the mystery meat disposer is, with more than a half a tonne of rotting flesh permeating the air over the past month in Wigram and Hornby.

It all started on August 28 when the phantom dumper with a carnivorous bent left 220 kgs of meat, followed by 200 kgs on September 11.

Last night the meat tosser struck again with the most brazen dump yet of 250kgs - shocking councillor Mark Peters.

“It’s staggering.”

All three offloads have taken place on a Monday night - so is there some kind of event that’s spurring people on to eat copious quantities of steak and chops?

On all three weekends prior to the dumping, international rugby matches have taken place. Could that be the clue?

“I’ve absolutely no idea,” City Streets Maintenance Manager Steve Guy chuckles.

He’s been tasked with forensically examining all evidence, in the hunt for mystery dumper, including sifting through any camera footage of relevance.

But he knows it could be a long shot, with shop cameras pointing out to the road rather than the footpath where the council rubbish bins are.

If found, the dumper could face prosecution, according to Guy.

Christchurch City Council/Stuff Residents are getting a nasty surprise when they go to use public rubbish bins.

Peters reckons someone is trying to avoid paying disposal fees, and says it could potentially be the remnants of home kill, but he wants it to stop before the hot Canterbury sun kicks in.

“It’s quite out of hand.”

Councillor Andrei Moore has also chipped in, and urged help from residents to crack the mystery on a Wigram Facebook community page.

Moore thinks the carcasses are mainly of the sheep and beef variety. He also thinks those involved are trying to cut costs.

However, the cost to Christchurch City Council and its ratepayers is huge, with Moore saying illegal dumping of all waste has cost $800,000 over the past four years. That’s forecast to rise to $1.3 million in the next four years.

“I’m not keen to turn this into a witch hunt, but there is a need to avoid this continuing,” Moore said. “Hot meat in public bins on 30 degree days over summer won’t be pretty.”