Radio host Barry Soper off air and in hospital for major surgery

Newstalk ZB senior political editor Barry Soper is off-air and in hospital to have open heart surgery.

Soper’s condition was caught “with a matter of weeks to spare”, Heather du Plessis-Allan, radio host and wife of Soper, told listeners on Tuesday.

“We’re through the worst of it in terms of the shock and stuff like that, cried all the tears, we need to cry.”

Soper had a blockage near his heart, and du Plessis-Allan told listeners he needed a bypass, and so would have open heart surgery.

His surgery was on Friday, but Soper was in hospital already as a precaution, she said.

Radio personalities du Plessis-Allan and Soper welcomed the arrival of their baby boy last year.