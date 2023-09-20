Weather warnings for wind and rain issued for the deep south

It was warm in the deep south on Wednesday morning – but it won’t be on Thursday.

Fallen trees closed a road, iron was torn from a roof and a warning was issued to motorists as warm nor-west winds buffeted the far south on Wednesday.

It was warmer in the deep south than it was in the north on Wednesday morning, but MetService issued warnings for wind and rain for Southland and Otago as a front approached the country.

MetService duty forecaster Fulong Lu said a front would move onto the country overnight.

“Before that you will have strong westerly winds east of the main divide in Southland and Otago which will bring warm temperatures,’’ he said.

The warnings would be upgraded later today and there could even be some snow in the forecast, he said.

At noon it was 25C in Dunedin and a balmy 22C in Invercargill.

In Queenstown, it was 15C and the gales had closed all skifields except The Remarkables, which said the wind was likely to affect chairlift operations during the day.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) warned the community to ensure all old fires, even as old as three months, were fully extinguished ahead of the wind.

Firefighters were called to Otautau during the morning to secure iron on a roof, and power outages were reported.

The Clutha District Council said fallen trees had closed Tahakopa Valley Road until further notice, and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency issued a warning for strong winds on State Highway 90 between Raes Junction and McNab. It said extra care was required, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

But the front will bring a significant change in the weather and the Metservice issued heavy rain watches for Thursday.

In Otago (excluding Clutha and the headwaters) a heavy rain watch was issued for 24 hours from noon, and in Southland and Clutha from 3am tomorrow.

The rain could be heaviest in the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers. A rain warning was issued from 11pm on Wednesday with 200mm to 350mm about the divide, and 100mm to 140mm further east. It predicts peak rates of 15mm to 25mm/h, especially in thunderstorms.

It is also warning of a significant snow event for inland areas of both Canterbury and north Otago on Thursday night and throughout Friday. Accumulations of around 10cm above 200 metres, and 20-40cm for areas above 400 metres were expected.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency closed State Highway 94 from Te Anau to Milford Sound at 5pm on Wednesday due to increasing avalanche danger, and the road was expected to stay closed on Thursday.