How rugby league can turn 'Up the Wahs' into something big

Coach Andrew Webster and halfback Shaun Johnson at the end of a joyous night at Mt Smart.

It was a joyous occasion and one of the best atmospheres I’ve ever experienced at a sporting event. If this was the peak of the Warriors wave, then how good last Saturday night’s victory over the Newcastle Knights was.

Fairweather fans, as disparate as Christopher Luxon and Israel Adesanya, have all jumped on the Up the Wahs bandwagon.

The Warriors themselves have adeptly ridden this sudden public popularity, selling out Mt Smart week on week, co-opting that Up the Wahs slogan and producing a range of tongue-in-cheek ‘Our Year’ t-shirts.

Match day is fun. Mt Smart, for all its creaking joints, is a great venue to watch live sport and the Warriors have found a crowd determined to enjoy the experience.

But, I can remember being asked by the Sydney Morning Herald to write a story for them during a spell of Warriors renaissance in 2010 – on the premise that league might now be challenging rugby’s sporting dominance in New Zealand.

The yarn included moments such as the club’s then-chief executive Wayne Scurrah noticing his local pub, in uptown Herne Bay, had taken to chalking Warriors fixtures above rugby games on their blackboard.

Back then, as the Warriors built to a 2011 grand final, there may have been a sense that there could be rebalancing between the two rugby codes. It didn’t really happen. That Warriors team split up and there has been more lean than fat since.

But with the Warriors one win away from another NRL grand final – coinciding with the All Blacks so-far misfiring their way through a Rugby World Cup campaign – we’re once again posed with the same question: Could 2023 be rugby league’s coming of age in New Zealand?

Seeing the way it has become part of the national conversation over a bleak winter, it’s tempting to say yes.

But, 1995, 2002 and 2011 were all false dawns.

And, the Warriors’ surge of success masks rugby league’s precarious reality on the ground.

There have never been less New Zealanders playing the sport. In some districts, like Tasman, league is essentially dead. In others, like Taranaki and Hawke’s Bay, they play shortened seasons grafted on to the end of rugby’s calendar. Those regions, while always small, have in the past produced players like Kevin and Howie Tamati and Graeme West. Even the celebrated West Coast is down to a single senior side.

In Auckland, the Kiwi game’s powerhouse, some of its once-strong clubs like East Coast Bays and Mt Wellington no longer field premier teams and there are only a handful of sides in the crucial under-14 to under-18 age groups.

NRL PHOTOS Up the Wahs! Warriors fans at the away game against the Dolphins in Brisbane.

League’s biggest difficulty – and a huge illustration of the systemic inequities it has always faced – is its minimal presence in high schools.

Good league kids have always been syphoned into their high school first XV rugby teams as most of those schools don’t actually offer a league team. Or, they consider it a midweek adjunct to rugby.

The loss of players strips the club scene of talent at a crucial age. It’s an attitude that betrays the still prevalent attitude that league is, in the old, derogatory term, “state house rugby” and should know its place.

If kids aren’t already in a professional system by first XV selection time, many are lost to the game in those key development years, or even for good.

It’s mad, but understandable, that the upshot has been the Warriors of late have left kids to play an entirely different sport - first XV rugby - until there is a spot for them in reserve grade or under-21s.

What’s different this time to 2002 and 2011 though, is the potential that this team and this administration show to shift the Warriors into a perennial top-eight team like the Storm or the Roosters in Australia – and in turn, change the sport’s fortunes here.

David Joseph / Phototek.nz/Stuff Grassroots footy – Māngere East versus Mt Albert. The game’s strength remains in Auckland, but playing numbers are a concern.

The club’s decision to field teams in five grades of Australian competition next year, from under-16 upwards, is a real opportunity to sidestep a lot of the issues that come with our small playing base and isolation – they have a chance to get kids into the system earlier and into more professional coaching and technique.

There have always been anecdotes about how some of the Warriors’ most prodigious talents arrived at the club lacking basic techniques because their complete dominance in junior grades meant they never had to learn properly.

The current senior team arguably has a narrow success window – this year and next – before the talismanic Shaun Johnson and Tohu Harris age out. But there’s also an appreciable chance for them to become permanent contenders under the long-term coaching stewardship of Andrew Webster, some genuinely likely-looking young players emerging and the pipeline promised by those five grades.

It’s inevitable the likes of Luxon will wander off if the Warriors’ on-field form falters. Cold, wet, mid-winter nights at Mt Smart watching teams scrap over 12th place on the ladder never attracts big crowds.

But if the Warriors somehow become a near-permanent top-eight side, then that upswing in popularity could give league the chance to try and wrest some concrete benefits – in a way it has failed to do in the past.

If I was writing a wish list, I’d be looking for:

Government money going into the grassroots, particularly in infrastructure, where league appreciably lags behind sports like football and rugby. Government and corporate backing to bring the 2026 World Cup - currently without a home - to these shores, and so begin the restoration of international football.

Some money to fix up Mt Smart, where only one stand is really of acceptable standard (or even that dream of a rectangular waterfront stadium).

And, even better, with the NRL strongly signalling a desire to grow to 20 teams before the end of the decade, would be the big end of town getting behind a second NRL franchise in this country - ideally, splitting its games between Wellington and Christchurch - to enable a lot more good Kiwi kids to stay in this country and their chosen sport, and grow the playing base outside its Auckland heartland.

Of course, I’d settle for the Warriors at the grand final on October 1.

But even if their journey ends at Suncorp on Saturday night against the Broncos, for league’s long-suffering hardcore, it’s been a season to savour.

Steve Kilgallon was Stuff’s rugby league writer from 2005-2010, and has been a Warriors season ticket holder for most years since.