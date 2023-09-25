Auckland Council facilitators intervene in neighbours' feud over 'manhole'

Two neighbours in Auckland’s Westmere have been in a stalemate dispute for years over access to a “manhole” buried in a backyard.

A dispute between two neighbours over a pipe connection has seen Auckland Council facilitators step in and take control.

Auckland engineer Oisin Frost says he’s been left shocked after finding out that his neighbour will be able to turn his backyard into a worksite, and won’t need permission.

Frost has a buried and “abandoned” storm water “manhole” behind his house and his neighbour wants to connect to it for a three-house subdivision – and tear up the garden in the process.

“I thought I had private property rights, but now suddenly the developer has more say over what happens on my land than I do. I just want a plan, so I know what they’re going to do,” Frost said.

Meanwhile, neighbour John Erceg, a real estate agent, said there “had been years” of back and forth between the pair, and he just wanted some progress on the matter.

“We tried to satisfy him a number of times, but there’s been all kinds of barriers that have come out of the woodwork. It’s been a real nightmare.

“He’s asking for a plan, but none of the experts know what he’s talking about.”

Oisin Frost received a notice that his land may be temporarily required for a storm water connection. He's said he was due to attend an objection hearing before council.

That’s where Auckland Council’s facilitators have stepped in.

Frost received an email from staff at council’s healthy water team explaining that it had implemented a process it calls “a service of last resort”.

The council has appointed consultants who will try to find an amicable solution between the pair, but if they can’t then it's simply going to take over the project and require Frost to give up his yard.

The Local Government Act allows the council to build water infrastructure on private land without having to pay owners compensation. The law enables it to build services where they’re needed.

But, in this situation the developer will pay for the whole process, so that the council isn’t “subsidising” his subdivision.

Oisin Frost didn't realise that developers could pay the council to take control over private property, now his backyard is under threat.

Healthy waters’ commercial partnerships manager Shaun McAuley said the “workstream” had been established to ensure developers were making efficient use of the storm water network.

“While we acknowledge that negotiations can become contentious, our professional consultants are committed to working within the legal framework and ensuring a fair and transparent process.

“It is crucial to emphasise that our approach is guided by the principles of fairness and reasonableness and the requirements of the Local Government Acts.”

Since 2019, council facilitators have got involved in 182 cases, and they currently have 63 open files.

From Frost’s point of view, it effectively means that private developers are able to buy council’s legal powers.

“This is a developer trying to make a buck, and somehow his right to make money supersedes my right to do what I want with my backyard,” Frost said.

Frost said despite being an engineer he wasn't initially aware developers could use the council to force access to storm water pipes, but now he's been recommending the process to clients.

Erceg said it was “a real shame” that it had come to this point, having already offered to pay a bond, and other expert’s fees.

“I would have considered us as good neighbours, and I’m not going to disappear. I will keep living here.”

Erceg he had been told by engineers that connecting to the buried storm water pipe would be the most efficient way to service the new subdivision, and he's hoping the project will progress.

“At the moment, I’ve got a big section I just have to mow, and I’m totally over it.”