New record September temperature set on Rakiura Stewart Island

The temperature soared to 23.1 degrees on Wednesday – a record for September on Stewart Island. (File photo)

Stewart Island Rakiura has recorded a new high temperature for September on Wednesday as warm nor-west gales hammer the south ahead of a cold front on Thursday.

Niwa climate scientist Gregor Macara said Oban set a new high temperature record for September – reaching 23.5°C in the hour to 1pm.

“[The] previous highest there for September was 21.5°C, and records began 1975,’’ Macara said.

“Temperatures appear to be easing off slightly there now but will check again later’’.

Skyla from the South Seas Hotel said the local coffee drinkers were all sitting outside this morning talking about the weather.

”One of them was a bit concerned she might get a sunburnt ear,’’ she said.

”It’s very, very warm I have to say – I can’t even see a cloud from where I am and there is a breeze but it is really warm’’.

MetService Many Heavy Rain and Strong Wind watches and warnings are currently in place for various areas in the South Island.

When told heavy rain was forecast for tomorrow, she said ‘’oh Jesus. We’ll just have to live it up now then’’.

Oban resident Sam Jenkinson said it was warm when he woke up on Wednesday morning so he hung his washing out, and it was dry by 9am.

“It’s definitely warm, that warm ambient temperature, and everyone’s been complaining about it today,’’ he said.

“It’s calm here in the bay but I was talking to someone who said it was gusting to 96 knots at South Cape right down the bottom of the island and was regularly blowing at about 60 knots but it’s nothing like that here at all.’’

Macara said South Otago’s Balclutha has also set a new record for September on Wednesday, reaching 26.3°C in the hour to 2pm.