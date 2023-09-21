'I want to know when I can be back with my mum,' youth asks investigators of damning OT review

Two Oranga Tamariki staff are being investigated for sexual misconduct, Chief Executive Chappie Te Kani announcement.

A review into Oranga Tamariki’s residences has warned that violence could increase if nothing is changed in the facilities charged with caring for vulnerable rangatahi.

In June, it was announced that former police commissioner Mike Bush would undertake the review following allegations of sexual misconduct by Oranga Tamariki staff.

According to OT, since June 19 there have been 46 complaints or allegations involving staff potentially causing harm to young people in state care.

On Thursday, Bush’s review into OT’s secure residence was released – painting a picture of a system broken in many places.

The main theme of the review was that the system had been given so many ‘band-aid’ fixes that it was no longer functioning like it should. As a result, it had lost the trust of the public, the rangatahi it’s supposed to be caring for and, in some cases, its own staff.

The report found that raising the age limit of Youth Justice residence has given rise to challenges in providing to the older criminal justice detainees, meaning in some cases the focus had shifted to ‘containment and survival’.

“In the cases we heard of harmful behaviour, such as allegations about staff providing young people with vapes or other contraband, allowing inappropriate movies or standing by during fights, the prevailing driver was surviving the shift safely.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff 28 complaints have been referred to the police since June 2023

Lack of therapeutic care and inconsistent participation in formal education leads to boredom and disengagement – which could increase the risk of violence and absconding, he said.

“This mixing is not a recipe for safety, therapeutic success or wellbeing.”

One young person said that they thought they would be in OT care for three months – but that turned six months, then, a year.

“I want to know when I can be back with my mum.”

OT case leaders said these kids had always been let down, and here they were doing it to them all because the system for placement is “just crashing”.

The current system and staffing could manage around 133 youth placements – but the demand is expected to be 225 in the year 2024, the report said.

The review found that front-line managers often lacked management experience, time in role and formal qualifications.

When asked what issues staff had experienced in the past year, 35% said bullying from rangatahi and 28% said bullying from a manager.

One respondent in the review said their manager “would be more likely to get the kids to have a go at me” than they would to provide support if they were struggling.

Workers appeared to be underpaid and undervalued, inconsistently supported by managers and often left to interpret policies or make up processes, in the absence of guidance, he said.

The review found that the raft of other reviews that OT have done since 2016 make for ‘confronting reading’.

“They paint a picture of poor agency and system performance, sometimes at odds with Oranga Tamariki’s core mission of being child centred in all it does.”

OT chief executive Chappie Te Kani said the report suggested significant changes and improvements were needed to make these places safer for young people and staff.

“I want to acknowledge the rangatahi and tamariki who have been or continue to be cared for in our residences.

“You deserve the very best of our care and support.”

A few of the reports recommendations include: