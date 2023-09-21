No prosecutions in fatal Kaikōura boating accident

Five people died and six were rescued after a boat they were on capsized in 2022, south of Goose Bay, near Kaikōura.

Maritime New Zealand has decided not to prosecute anyone involved in the Kaikōura boating accident in which five people were killed last year.

Its investigation confirmed earlier suggestions that the boat capsized when it was hit by a whale coming up to the surface.

In the wake of the tragedy, Maritime NZ is considering on-the-water safety initiatives to help skippers and crews deal with similar scenarios in the future.

It will also make sure surveyors are inspecting fuel systems properly when they survey vessels.

The incident happened during a Nature Photography Society of New Zealand expedition to photograph seabirds off Goose Bay on September 10, 2022.

There were 11 people on board the Fish Kaikōura charter boat called i-Catcher when it capsized at around 10am, two hours into its three-hour journey.

Peter Hockley, 76, Susan Cade, 63, Cathye Haddock, 65, Diana Stewart, 68 and Maureen Pierres, 75 didn’t make it back to shore.

Evidence reviewed by the Transport Accident Investigation Commission (TAIC) showed they had been exposed to petrol fumes when they were trapped beneath the boat's hull.

Maritime NZ’s deputy director of regulatory operations Deb Despard said specialist investigators carried out a complex investigation that involved visiting the scene, reviewing the conditions from the day, interviewing witnesses, commissioning an independent survey of the vessel, checking the safety equipment for the vessel, and collating and reviewing the operator’s documentation.

“The investigation looked at the potential cause for the vessel to capsize, the fuel leak and how the organisations and individuals involved managed their responsibilities,” she said.

Maritime NZ hoped to approach the industry with its new safety initiatives in the coming months, Despard said.

The agency acknowledged that while the investigation was over, this could be a stressful time for the friends and family of the deceased.

“We understand this may be an emotional time for those involved. Maritime NZ wishes to extend its condolences to those impacted by this tragedy,” Despard said