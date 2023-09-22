Man serving time for murder filed appeal five years too late

Ronayne Dempsey, who killed 45-year-old Bruce Mortimer in 2015, appealed his minimum imprisonment sentence five years too late. (File photo)

A man who tried to appeal his murder sentence five-and-a-half years too late was unable to provide judges with a good explanation for his delay.

In 2016, Ronayne Dempsey, then 25, was found guilty of the murder of a 45-year-old man at Nelson’s Franklyn Village.

Dempsey and his friend, 18-year-old Timothy Brunsell, fatally assaulted Bruce Mortimer during an attempt to rob him. The men had clashed the week before when Mortimer accused Dempsey of stealing morphine from him.

Dempsey was sentenced to life in prison, with a 12-year minimum period of imprisonment.

At the Court of Appeal, Dempsey, now 35, sought an extension of time to appeal this minimum period, his lawyer Marcus Zintl arguing that the sentencing judge had not been aware of mitigating factors which would have reduced this period by up to 18 months.

Dempsey said his lawyer had not raised the possibility of an appeal, so he had missed the window of time he had to lodge one.

Court of Appeal judges found Ronayne Dempsey’s appeal was “out of time by five years, six months and 26 days”. They denied his appeal for an extension of time to lodge an appeal, finding there was no “good explanation” for the delay.

They assessed the reports, filed by Zintl, that gave insight into Dempsey’s childhood and adolescence. Some of the information was already available at the time of sentencing, the judges found.

Another report, from CYFS (Child Youth and Family) was not. However, the judge found the material would not have made a difference to the 12-year minimum period.