House linked to alleged murder of Yanfei Bao sold

The house where Yanfei Bao was last seen has been sold, much to the relief of the previous owners.

The property where Yanfei Bao was last seen has been sold despite its grisly connection to the alleged homicide.

Police combed the Trevor St property in Hornby on July 25, six days after the Harcourts real estate agent disappeared after she was due to show it to a prospective client.

Stuff understands they found forensic evidence suggesting Bao was killed there.

Harcourts real estate agent Stevie Golding confirmed the Christchurch home sold at auction on 23 August, but said he was not allowed to say anything further on who bought the property or what it sold for.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Police forensically investigated the property.

A neighbouring resident said a middle-aged couple had moved in 2–3 weeks ago. They weren’t home when Stuff visited.

One of the previous owners said they were relieved the property had been sold after the extensive media coverage of the investigation at the address.

“It has been stressful.”

The woman said they were happy with the sale price, which hadn’t been affected by negative publicity.

She said the property had been a wonderful family home for 37 years before they moved to Australia, and she hoped the new owners could make their own amazing memories there.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Bao was last seen at the property on the day she disappeared.

Police first visited the Trevor St home a day after the mother of a nine-year-old disappeared but found no obvious sign of anything sinister. They allowed Harcourts to continue to market it, and host an open home three days later.

However, six days later police cordoned off the property and set up a large tent and spotlights as part of a comprehensive examination of the property.

Forensic staff dusted walls and took photographs of the modern three-bedroomed home.

A week after she went missing, police launched a homicide investigation and Detective Inspector Nicola Reeves said she no longer believed Bao was alive.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Tingjun Cao, 52, is accused of murdering Bao.

On the day that Bao went missing, she had travelled from her Avonhead home at around 10am to the property.

At 11.16am she called friend Jin Tian on Chinese social media app WeChat to ask how a Chinese buyer who lived in Christchurch could transfer $600,000 from China to buy a house.

Sometime after 12.30pm, Bao’s silver Nissan car disappeared from the street.

Two residents on Trevor St witnessed a car belonging to Tingjun Cao, 52, further down the street on the same day.

Supplied Yanfei Bao loved her job as a real estate agent.

One resident later reported seeing the silver Mitsubishi, registration DPH101 at 12.25pm.

Cao has subsequently been charged with allegedly kidnapping and murdering Bao. He has elected to plead not guilty and a tentative trial date of October 21, 2024 was set. The trial has been scheduled for four weeks with the possibility of a fifth week.

Bao’s body has not been found, despite extensive searches that have largely been concentrated in the Greenpark area, 30 minutes’ drive from Christchurch.