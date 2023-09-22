State of Emergency declared in Queenstown, 100 people evacuated from homes

The South Island, particularly Southland and Queenstown, have been hammered by heavy rain.

A State of Emergency has been declared in the Queenstown area as 68 homes have been evacuated due to overnight rain and damage caused by flooding debris.

Mayor Glyn Lewers made the call around 6.30am as officials said some properties on the outskirts of the town had been damaged.

The State of Emergency (SOE) will last an initial period of seven days, Lewers said in an interview with RNZ.

“The current weather event is an active and evolving situation. We have been working with emergency management throughout the night to assess the full extent of the situation in the current conditions,” Lewers said.

“Several flooding and debris events have been identified and we’re continuing to contact affected people including evacuating over 100 people. A temporary evacuation centre has been set up at St Peters Church to manage evacuees who have not been able to relocate.

“Please avoid travel through or around the town centre. If travel is essential, then please take extreme care.”

Lewers said twigs, stumps, gravel, silt, mud and some minor slash were coming down the roads.

He said the declaration gave police the power to call people off the roads.

There is currently no access to the Queenstown Medical Centre, Lewers said, but work was being done to try and open that up as soon as possible.

The SOE has seen several schools and kindergartens close for the day – the last of the school term.

Wakatipu High School principal Oded Nathan said it was due to the SOE and requested for essential travel only, plus the school had limited drinkable water.

Businesses may also have to shut due to the debris, Lewers said.

Teams are working to clear the debris and aim to have the CBD back open in the next few hours, he said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said there were 91 weather-related calls for assistance from Thursday to Friday morning at 9am across the lower South Island up to Queenstown

“The vast majority of these calls were on Thursday, with four of these calls on Friday morning,” they said in an emailed statement.

“The calls ranged from requests for help with flooding of varying degrees of severity, trees across roads, small landslides in Queenstown and rescues of a few people from floodwaters,” they said.

Queenstown Airport has advised people to only travel to the airport if it is safe to do so, with several roads across the district having been affected by flooding and debris.

A spokesperson said the airport remains open, with no flooding at the terminal, the runway or the airport.

“There’s no flooding in the airport precinct... mainly, I imagine it is just going to be a lot of wet passengers.”

They said that there could be some flow disruptions to scheduling caused by lightning strikes overnight.

Air New Zealand, meanwhile, told Stuff there had only been “a couple” of cancellations on Friday.

Departure boards show that a flight between Christchurch to Queenstown for 10.15am had been cancelled.

InterCity bus services largely remain on schedule. One service between Queenstown and Milford Sound had been cancelled this morning.

Southland MP Joseph Mooney said there had been a slip overnight near the gondola and it had come down near the cemetery Friday morning.

There was no damage to any building, he said.

“We're a resilient bunch, we will get through this. There is a bit of work ahead of us to fix these issues.

“Stick together and follow the official advice,” he said.

Mooney said more rain was coming and logs could still be seen sitting on the hill.

He said the Southern regions have had a few challenges in a week, as he was in Gore yesterday helping put in sandbags.

Metservice duty forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said rain was still expected in Queenstown for most of Friday and snow had already fallen on the Crown Range, between Queenstown and Wanaka.

Snow was expected to fall to about 600m in the Southern Lakes area, and some higher parts of northern Southland may also get snow.

The Alexandra Blossom Festival committee has cancelled the Mardi Gras and Round the Clock Race tonight due to severe weather.

Festival chairwoman Sharleen Stirling-Lindsay said she was “gutted’’ to have to cancel the popular event, however people’s safety came first, she said.

The Grand Parade and Saturday in the Park will still take place on Saturday.

In a series of Facebook posts, Central Otago District Council said several roads remained closed on Friday morning.

As rain continued to fall, Swann Rd in Cromwell remained closed and crews needed to work on reinstating the road surface to a usable condition, before it could reopen, it said.

“However, please note that it is open to 4WDs at the moment, with a view to making it open to all vehicles at 11am.”

Pisa Mooring Rd was also closed due to “significant undermining of the road” as flood waters swept the road.

On Bannockburn Rd debris was present on the surface as well as flooding, while snow and ice closed Danseys Pass Rd.

In Alexandra, Dunorling St was experiencing flooding as crews from Fulton Hogan were at work on the site. The Clyde River track was also closed.