'Where's my money?': Angry contractors chase payment from crooked ex-cop's firm

Frustrated contractors chasing payment from a home building company connected to a crooked ex-cop have been involved in fiery exchanges, vowing not to take on any new work.

Several contractors visited Garden City Homes’ headquarters in Sockburn, Christchurch last week pursuing outstanding debts, including one who left a demand notice stuck to the door.

At a home in Rolleston, an angry plasterer yelled “where’s my money?” at one of the company’s employees before saying he was cutting ties.

No-one was working at half a dozen of Garden City’s construction sites when Stuff visited on Thursday.

Some tradies, who were assured they would be paid last week, are still waiting for money to appear in their accounts, while other key contractors don’t plan to take on any new jobs for the company.

“I just feel it’s horrendous [how people are being treated]. I just feel like they are making a mockery of the trades,” one tradie, who wanted to remain anonymous, said.

“I can't wait to wash my hands of them.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Sanjeev Kala, a crooked ex-cop, is intimately involved in the running of Garden City Homes.

Earlier this month, Stuff revealed Garden City Homes owed an array of contractors and suppliers hundreds of thousands of dollars, and various home builds were months behind schedule.

The company insisted it was not in financial trouble, had paid invoices as scheduled and that any delays with projects were due to issues outside its control.

Garden City’s sole director and shareholder is Mehak Kala, but her husband, Sanjeev, is intimately involved in running the business.

He quit the police after he conned a student into giving him $1000 to help reduce a dangerous driving punishment and was convicted of fraud in 2016. The former constable was a gambling addict and had been banned from Christchurch Casino.

Do you know more? Email blair.ensor@stuff.co.nz

Earlier this month, Mehak Kala said her husband’s conviction and addiction were “ancient history” and any suggestion money had been misappropriated was “baseless”.

Garden City’s financial woes appear to have begun late last year, when contractors and suppliers began having to chase the company for payment and building materials weren’t available as required.

Debt collectors and lawyers have been involved in efforts to recover money.

In July, a supplier lodged caveats on the title of the Kalas’ home and four of the seven properties Garden City owns.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Noel Jabiguero is among contractors owed money by Garden City Homes.

The caveats effectively mean nothing can be done with the properties without the supplier’s consent.

Garden City has an empty section in Woodend listed for sale. It’s been on the market since at least December.

Gib fixer and plasterer Noel Jabiguero said Garden City owes his business more than $30,000 for work done on four properties. One of his six outstanding invoices was more than 130 days overdue.

Jabiguero said Sanjeev Kala told him a fortnight ago he would be paid when a property in Rolleston passed its final inspection.

But he’s not sure if he’ll ever get the money.

“I’m not happy. They are always promising,” Jabiguero said.

Pat Wisanukorn, the plasterer who had a fiery exchange with a Garden City employee at a Rolleston property in Clonbunny Cl last week, said he was owed $7000 for work done months ago. He’d lost faith in the company’s ability to pay him and was looking elsewhere for work.

Luke Adams, a builder who’s been chasing Garden City for months over money, said Kala called him over a week ago and assured him he would be paid early last week.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Builder Luke Adams has been chasing Garden City Homes for payment for months.

But that never happened and phone calls and text messages haven’t been answered since.

“I’m not surprised he hasn’t paid. It’s the same old story every time. It’s just a string of lies and false promises.”

A man, whose Wigram home is being built by Garden City and is nearly 18 months overdue, said Kala recently promised him it would be finished by October 1.

The man, who Stuff agreed not to name, said he was assured painters and an electrician would be working on site last week, but that didn’t happen either.

“They are not fulfilling any of the promises they are making. I’m sick of chasing them... and nothing is being done.”

The man said he was considering taking over the project, but he had already paid a lot to Garden City and was worried about losing money.

“I don’t know what excuse they’re going to come up with [on October 1]. My biggest concern is that they will just run away.”

When Stuff phoned Sanjeev Kala on Friday, he hung up.

On Monday evening, in response to a series of questions, his wife again refused to reveal how much was owed to contractors and suppliers but said “we are committed to paying all our contractors and suppliers for any monies owed”.

Asked why tradies hadn’t been paid, she said: “If there is a dispute regarding, say, defective workmanship at a property, monies will be withheld pending resolution of the dispute. If composite disputes arise with an individual contractor, this can protect resolution.”

There had been “well documented delays” in the industry in the last few years. Variations to plans could require sourcing of alternative materials and review of code of compliance requirements, pushing back completion.

The company was not experiencing any supply issues, Mehak Kala said.

“Over several years, we have completed numerous projects to a high standard, despite issues facing the industry of the last few years. We have successfully navigated challenges and continue to grow in our experience and output."

Last year, while contractors chased Garden City Homes for payment, the Kalas went on holiday to Rarotonga.

The couple had talked of building a 1000sqm home in Rolleston, but earlier this month they said they had no current plans to build a large house.