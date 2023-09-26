Mystery artist spray paints giant phalluses on road to protest bus damage

A mystery artist has made their dissatisfaction with the state of their street clear.

A mystery artist has spray-painted giant yellow phalluses on their street to protest the poor state of the road damaged by new electric buses.

Since the new eBuses began traversing Jenner Rd in Nelson South, parts of the narrow street have begun to buckle and crack.

Resident Heather Tidswell said after the first week “a bit of a dip” appeared, and the damage worsened over time.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The large buses allow wheelchair access, which smaller buses do not, explained a council staff member.

Contractors from Fulton Hogan had patched up the road, but after a few days the work they had done had begun “disintegrating”, Tidswell said. On Friday when The Nelson Mail visited, more repairs were being done.

Tidswell believed it was due to the weight of the new buses, and questioned why such large vehicles were required for the route.

Tidswell did not know who had painted the penis graffiti.

Nelson City Council group infrastructure manager Alec Louverdis said council had received nine “customer enquiries” about the road.

From September 30, buses will be rerouted so the council can assess Jenner Rd, he said.

Buses will skip Jenner Rd, instead travelling along St Vincent St between Toi Toi and Totara streets and stopping at a temporary bus stop at Victory shops.

While assessment and minor repairs will cost around $10,000, council will also investigate the underlying pavement, to see how the road can be made more resilient, Louverdis said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff A resident said the damage was caused by the 18-tonne buses travelling along the street several times a day.

He added that while many of the eBus routes already saw “heavy vehicle movements”, the council had anticipated some strengthening work would be needed across the network.

Addressing the reason large buses were required on the routes, Louverdis said the council was preparing for growth.

“With data showing steady increases in patronage since launch, we need to ensure the buses have capacity for the next 10 years.”

While the previous bus had served Toi Toi and Victory, the new route extended further, to Atawhai. The larger buses also had capacity to allow wheelchairs, which the smaller buses didn’t.

Louverdis did not comment on the phallic artwork on the street.