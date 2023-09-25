Elderly driver failed to report accident that left 14-year-old cyclist with concussion

A teenage cyclist was concussed when she was knocked off her bicycle. (File photo)

An 84-year-old driver who hit a young cyclist while overtaking failed to report the accident to the police.

At the Nelson District Court on Monday, Francesca Menzies pleaded guilty to charges of careless driving causing injury, and failing to report an accident.

The police summary of facts said that at about 3.20pm the 84-year-old was driving south on Richmond’s Hill St. School had just ended, and there was moderate traffic on the roads.

Travelling in the same direction was a 14-year-old, heading home on her bicycle.

When the young cyclist approached a parked car, she moved to the right to go around the vehicle.

As the 14-year-old passed the car, Menzies’ vehicle struck the teen, knocking off her bike. She fell into the lane and Menzies narrowly missed running her over.

“[Menzies] had failed to allow the victim sufficient room whilst passing her,” the summary said.

The force of the impact and the fall caused the girl’s helmet to split in two.

Menzies did not notify police, and it wasn’t until the teenager’s mother reported the crash the next day that the police were made aware.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with mild to severe concussion. She had grazes to her hands, elbow, shoulder and leg, and some bruising.

When questioned by the police, Menzies admitted the facts as detailed in the summary.

Judge Tony Zohrab convicted Menzies of the charges and asked that restorative justice be explored. Menzies will be sentenced on January 23 next year.