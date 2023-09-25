Historic Ōpiki bridge falls into the Manawatū River

Part of a heritage-listed Manawatū landmark has fallen into the river.

The Ōpiki toll bridge, a 105-year-old monument to the region’s industrial flax-milling history, dropped half of its bundle of wire ropes into the Manawatū River some time around Thursday night.

Historian Val Burr said it was distressing and exasperating that nothing had been done before now to protect the Category 1 historic place that had suffered from years of rust and neglect.

All that remained of the suspension bridge were its two towers and the now-drooping necklace of wires that spanned the river.

The deck was removed after the higher State Highway 56 bridge linking Palmerston North and Horowhenua a short distance upstream opened in 1969.

Burr said it was really sad to see the ropes fray and finally fail despite years of trying to find someone to take responsibility for the bridge’s preservation.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The wires of an historic landmark are falling into the ManawatÅ« River.

Several parties with an interest in what to do about the once-distinctive landmark met at the bridge on Monday afternoon to discuss next steps.

The bridge was originally built, owned and operated by the Akers and Seiffert families.

Initially, it was used to service a booming flax industry. Later, it was operated as a toll bridge for public use, until 1969.

Chairwoman of Historic Places Manawatū-Horowhenua Cindy Lilburn said the structure had been deteriorating for several years, so the collapse did not exactly come as a surprise.

She said any work done to the bridge would have to be with the approval of Heritage New Zealand, who she had alerted about the sudden deterioration.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The historic Ōpiki toll bridge is falling down into the Manawatu River.

Lilburn said it would be ideal if the wires could be re-suspended, as the concrete towers made little visual sense without their curve spanning the river in between.

Horizons Regional Council had also become a key player, worried that the network of wires was creating a navigation hazard in the river.

Heritage NZ Pouhere Taonga central region office acting director Kerryn Pollock said questions about the “ruin” should be directed to its owner, which she said was Horizons.

She provided documents that showed land on both sides of the river, including the bridge, had been taken under the Public Works Act for soil conservation and river control purposes, and were vested in the Manawatu Catchment Board, now Horizons.

“It is likely that specialist engineering advice will be required in this instance,” Pollock said.

Heritage NZ could only provide conservation advice and advocacy, and could not enforce maintenance, she said.

Stuff The wire ropes suspending the old Ōpiki toll bridge survived floods, but not time. (File Photo)

The bridge stood on what was once the Makerua swamp, which became the largest commercial flax swamp in New Zealand during World War I.

The Tane Flax Mill, with the tall chimney that also stood as part of the historic site, was built in 1918.

The bridge was designed by Pahīatua bridge builder Joseph Dawson, and was an early example of the use of reinforced concrete in its 14.5-metre-high towers.

Each tower held eight cables resting on rollers and attached to long steel rods anchored into concrete.

It was the longest suspension bridge in New Zealand when it was opened.

Heritage NZ approved its Category 1 listing in 2013, as a place of special or outstanding historical or cultural heritage significance or value.