Partner of drug-taking publican keeps manager's certificate despite police opposition

Blair Wallace’s partner has been granted a manager’s certificate for the same pub he will no longer be allowed to serve liqour in after October 13.

The partner of a drug-taking publican whose hotel has been stripped of its liquor licence has been granted a manager’s licence for the same pub, despite police opposition.

In under a month, Blair Wallace will no longer be allowed to serve liquor at the 120-year-old Springfield pub in Canterbury after a licencing committee hearing found a litany of non-compliance issues, slack paperwork and drug convictions for the owner.

After a police raid, Wallace was arrested in July 2021 when police found six cannabis plants in a large concealed grow room, cannabis residue all over his home, methamphetamine, MDMA, two glass pipes and ammunition.

Wallace claimed the cannabis was for his own use, but at the hearing Senior Constable Hamish Caird described the operation as “large-scale and sophisticated”.

Peter Meecham/The Press The pub will be a dry one after October 13.

When asked how long he thought it would take Wallace – who said he smoked one to two cigarettes a day – to get through the amount of cannabis able to be grown, Caird said: “He would need Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg with him to make any sort of dent in that amount of cannabis.”

Wallace admitted he used his baby’s room to dry cannabis when his partner was in Australia, while police found a fan and a duct on a cot in the room. Dried plant debris was also found in the garage.

On the same day Wallace’s company, Alpine 182 Limited, lost its liquor licence, Shelley Watson was granted a manager’s certificate by the Selwyn District Licencing Committee, on a year’s probation.

However, Senior Constable Geneieve Craddock opposed the application because she believed having cannabis at home affected Watson’s suitability to be a manager.

Watson denied knowing about her partner’s “significant grow” operation and said she was in Australia at the time, but she admitted knowing Wallace smoked cannabis for medicinal reasons at home.

Craddock said she was also shocked by the number of errors both had made, including submission of incorrect paperwork.

“Especially from people who were supposed to be experienced managers.”

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff Abi Atkins, left, and Tracy Tahuhu allege Wallace and Watson could be abusive.

Lack of compliance and Employment Relations Authority findings against Wallace painted an “unsuitable picture”, Craddock said.

Chief licencing inspector Malcolm Johnston also opposed the application because of concerns about Watson residing in the same house as someone with drug convictions.

Johnston said Watson would be in a “legal minefield” should police search the couple’s home.

He also said evidence showed Watson drinks on duty and did not train staff.

Ex-employee Tracy Tahuhu alleged the pair both drank “a lot of alcohol” while they were acting as duty managers.

Watson said all allegations made by ex-employees to the ERA were false.

Wallace also refuted the accusations during his hearing and said they were not “correctly recorded” in his opinion.

Peter Meecham/The Press/Stuff The future is uncertain for the Springfield Hotel.

During Watson’s hearing she said Wallace had been “overburdened with the demands of the business and was unwell” after they took over the hotel in 2019.

She said they doubled the revenue of the hotel in a short time due to longer operating hours and a focus on food and the community.

At the start of the Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020, Watson became pregnant, and said the first three months after the baby was born had been challenging and exhausting.

In March last year, Wallace pleaded guilty and was convicted of possessing methamphetamine, ecstasy, ammunition without a licence, cultivation of cannabis and possession of cannabis. Police withdrew two charges for supplying cannabis.

Selwyn District Council said they have not received an appeal against Wallace losing his liquor licence, and no-one, including Watson, had come forward to apply to be the new licence holder.

Without the licence, the pub will no longer be able to serve alcohol from 11.59pm on October 13.

Stuff has repeatedly sought comment from the couple, but has not received a response.