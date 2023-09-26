Party leader Sue Grey raises litterboxes in schools myth at candidate meeting

New Zealand Outdoors and Freedom Party candidate and lawyer Sue Grey did not say whether she believed in the urban myth herself.

A Nelson principal has been forced into the “slightly ridiculous” position of denying his school provides kitty litter in schools, after the urban myth was raised by Freedom and Outdoors party candidate Sue Grey.

“Recently, there have been public announcements made by a local political candidate stating that both Nayland College and another local school 'definitely' provide litter boxes in our bathrooms for students that identify as 'furries’,” Nayland College principal Daniel Wilson wrote in a newsletter.

“I find it slightly ridiculous that I am commenting on this; however, I can assure our parent population that this is simply an urban myth that has been circulating around New Zealand schools.”

The urban myth, which began in Canada, has been consistently debunked in New Zealand and overseas publications, but persists on social media.

Wilson said he was contacted by “several” parents after a candidate meeting in Upper Moutere where a political candidate had made a “dramatic statement” about the provision of kitty litter in his school.

The political candidate was lawyer Sue Grey, who told The Nelson Mail she was simply responding to queries from concerned parents.

“A number of parents have said it’s happening. I think it’s really important there’s a discussion about it. I rely on what people raise at meetings and answer questions as best I can.”

Grey, the New Zealand Outdoors and Freedom Party co-leader, is standing in the West Coast-Tasman electorate.

In August, a Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal cleared her of breaching conduct standards after complaints about posts on social media regarding the Covid-19 vaccination.

Grey did not directly answer a question about whether she personally believed the practice was happening, but said she was happy to hear kitty litter wasn’t offered to students at Nayland College.

“I’m happy to accept that it’s not happening there, but I am not aware of what is happening at other schools. There’s certainly a lot of discussion about it from parents.”

She was not aware of the media debunking the urban myths, she said.

On Sunday, the New Zealand outdoors and Freedom Party Facebook page addressed the issue after they were contacted by Wilson.

“Apologies to Nayland College for claims they are amongst schools that have kitty litter in their toilets. We were delighted to get an email from their principal that they do not.”

While some commenters asked why the party’s Facebook account was repeating misinformation, others doubled down, claiming they knew of schools around the country who were providing kitty litter.

The Nelson Mail has also been contacted about the urban myth.

“When in Motueka shopping... a shop owner told me that his grandson has two kids in his class whom identify as cats and have water bowls on their desks,” one correspondent wrote. They added that another couple had told them “... and wait for it, they also have litter boxes!”