Men sentenced for their parts in 22-year-old's death

Alan Swan Norman, left, Tremain Whetu Wiremu Vic Turfry-Ross, and Tukotahi King were sentenced for their parts in the death of 22-year-old Lake Takimoana.

Lake Takimoana was unarmed and “minding his own business” in his bedroom when three armed men burst into his home and killed him.

On Tuesday, Tukotahi King (32), Tremain Whetu Wiremu Vic Turfry-Ross (26) and Alan Swan Norman (33), were sentenced in Nelson High Court for their parts in the 22-year-old’s death.

The trio initially denied murder charges, but their trial came to an abrupt end when they pleaded guilty to lesser charges of manslaughter and arson after discussions between Crown and defence lawyers.

King was convicted of manslaughter, Turfry-Ross of manslaughter and arson, and Norman of aggravated burglary, accessory to manslaughter, and arson.

During the sentencing, Takimoana’s mother and sister wept as they read their victim impact statements in court.

His mother described the “heartbreak” of losing her eldest son, who was “clever and considerate with a generous nature”.

“I will never have a moko from him, to tell stories about his cheeky, happy-go-lucky father.”

His sister spoke of the “darkest time in her life” after losing her brother, who she called “the heart of the family”.

“I was willing to give up everything to go with him.”

The accepted summary of facts, which Justice Andru Isac read during the hearing, described how the trio were associated with the Killer Beez gang, and knew Takimoana and his partner.

At about 1.13pm on February 22 last year, the defendants and at least one unknown associate travelled in a convoy of two vehicles to Takimoana’s Nelson home.

Norman waited by the vehicles as King, Turfry-Ross and an associate, armed with bats and a firearm, disguised themselves with neck gaiters and balaclavas, and ran to the front door.

Takimoana, who had spotted them from his bedroom, let them in. King pointed the firearm at him and walked him backwards towards the bedroom.

When the men asked Takimoana if there were Mongrel Mob members in the house, he replied there wasn’t, and that he wasn’t a member of that gang.

King slapped Takimoana in the head, and he fell backwards onto the bed. Then, King lay beside Takimoana with the gun pointed at his chest. The firearm discharged; the bullet hitting the young man in the chest.

Despite Takimoana’s partner’s efforts to save him, the 22-year-old died at the scene.

The men fled, and later, Norman and Turfry-Ross set fire to one of the vehicles involved in the incident.

Crown prosecutor Jackson Webber said the “powerful, dignified” accounts from Takimoana’s family illustrated the pointlessness of the young man’s death.

Takimoana had been in his bedroom, minding his own business when King and Turfry-Ross had “burst into his home”, Webber said.

“Takimoana had done nothing, no cause for any violence.”

Justice Isac sentenced each man in turn, referencing submissions from their lawyers.

For King, the judge raised the aggravating factors of his offending that included the home invasion, Takimoana’s vulnerability, and a modified firearm with no safety catch, which made “tragic consequences” likely.

He cited King’s upbringing, “marred by deprivation, violence and substance abuse.”

“It is little surprise you found your way into gang life, to perpetuate on others the harmful acts of violence inflicted on you as a young person.”

From a start point of 11 years, the judge deducted 25% for King’s personal circumstances and his late guilty plea, reaching a sentence of 8 years and 3 months. King would be required to serve a minimum period of imprisonment of five years and six months before he was eligible for parole.

In sentencing Turfry-Ross, Justice Isac said that despite not pulling the trigger, he was involved in a premeditated plan involving a home invasion, multiple armed offenders, and a gang element.

He cited Turfry-Ross’s upbringing, which featured violence, isolation and depravation. He left school at a young age, and was using methamphetamine by 16. He was in and out of prison in Australia until he was deported, leaving him estranged from his child, and with no family support in New Zealand.

From a start point of 9.5 years, he deducted 40% for Turfry-Ross’s genuine remorse and circumstances, reaching a final sentence of 5 years, 8 months.

Sentencing Norman, the judge acknowledged it was not clear how much he knew about the attack. However, Norman was aware his associates had bats, and there was a risk of violence, the judge said.

Norman was subjected to abuse in state care, and experienced a great deal of violence. He began using methamphetamine from a young age, the judge said. He didn’t know his father, and found a father figure in a member of the Mongrel Mob.

However, Norman had “real potential”, the judge said. He was a qualified marine painter, and had worked hard before his relationship failed and he turned to drugs.

In sentencing Norman to 4 years and 8 months in prison, Justice Isac acknowledged Norman’s wish to remain drug free and become a supportive father to his child.